King's Candy Crush Blast is now available in soft launch

Video game developer King is getting set to launch a new game called Candy Crush Blast. The game is currently available on Android in the Philippines and is the company's second foray into tap-to-blast games after cancelling Candy Crush Cubes in 2018.

Consultancy firm Naavik notes that with Candy Crush Blast, King is venturing into a core-focused direction, by merging all the elements from its swipe match-3 game within a new context. “This makes the game look and play very differently from all the blast games out there," wrote Naavik.

Adding that, “All the candies and power-ups from Candy Crush Saga have been brought into this blast game with a fresh new look and inventive gameplay."

Brand new fun

The Google Play Store description of Candy Crush Blast says players can tap their way, “Through fast-paced puzzles and blast delicious jelly cubes of the same color to create power-ups and win levels."

Also, While Blast stands out in the day-to-day gameplay compared to other similar games, it introduces challenges such as making game levels more complex to decipher, harder to grasp power-up rules, and overall a more challenging gameplay, according to Naavik.

Following the soft launch of Candy Crush 3D, King swiftly introduced the beta version of Candy Crush Blast. This marks King's take on match 3D puzzlers, similar to titles such as Boombox's Triple Match 3D, Zynga's Match Factory, and Spyke Games' Tile Busters.

The expansion of King's IP comes shortly after its acquisition by Microsoft. With a staggering $20 billion in revenue, Candy Crush remains one of the biggest mobile apps ever launched and you can check out Candy Crush Blast from the Google Play Store - only available to play in the Philippines.