One Player Mission recruitment agency to shut down

Video games recruitment agency One Player Mission (OPM) is shutting down as it is no longer profitable after a challenging year. Managing director Kim Parker Adcock announced that, “Despite our best efforts I cannot see how OPM can remain profitable and overcome the difficulties that have arisen in the games industry."

Adcock adds that the, “Incredibly challenging decision" was made after examining all of the available options. And while the decision will impact employees, clients, candidates and partners, “We will strive to minimise disruption and ensure a smooth transition to all involved."

The OPM owner went on to say that the management team is dedicated to offering support and information to employees, clients and partners as they navigate through the situation.

“I want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of the OPM community. Your support, dedication and collaboration has been instrumental in making our journey what it was over the last 26 years. I’m immensely proud of the work we have accomplished together, for the shared memories and experiences," she concludes.

A struggling industry

To understand why the UK games industry is struggling to fill vacancies despite layoffs, Adcock spoke to us last year about how the talent pool for certain skill sets and experience remains relatively small. “There are only a finite number of people who have created/coded/marketed triple-A games for five years+, and most are well enough rewarded and happy in their jobs that they won’t be leaving,” said Adcock.

Adcock adds that companies have now raised their expectations for new hires, looking for candidates that realistically “Only become available once in a blue moon, but they perceive there are lots of them and we hide them somewhere.”