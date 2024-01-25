Narwhal Accelerator to support gaming and tech startups

Former Xsolla’s funding lead Dmitrii Filatov and former MGVC investment director at Owlcat Games Grigory Bortnik have launched Narwhal Accelerator to provide $100,000 in funding for gaming startups and tech firms in Europe, LATAM, and MENA regions.

The support package includes an additional $100,000 for services like “legal, HR, talent acquisition, and legal entity establishment." Moreover, it facilitates connections between studios within its portfolio and potential investors and publishers.

As per the FAQ section of the Narwhal's website, the program requests a minor stake in company shares as part of the arrangement. The accelerator will assist startups with networking, analytics, and market insights and developers will have complete control of their business decisions.

Supporting Startups

According to Filatov in a statement, “Our goal is to assist promising teams in reaching VC investors and publishers, supporting potential ‘narwhals' growth and success through a host of our supporting services that cover the most vital business aspects, especially for early-stage companies.”

The accelerator will also offer a window of two to four months for engagement with publishers and investors. Furthermore, it specified that additional months would be dedicated to identifying suitable partners and negotiating agreements.

“We are genre and platform-agnostic. The key question for us is the team’s potential to build a solid business and release a successful product," said Bortnik. “With our funding and support, we aim to convince investors that our portfolio studios have the potential to grow and become industry highlights.”