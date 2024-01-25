Oliver Bulloss takes the helm as chief product officer at MTG

Global mobile gaming group Modern Times Group (MTG) has tapped Oliver Bulloss as its new chief product offer. In his new role, Bulloss will leverage his extensive gaming industry expertise to support and grow MTG.

The new CPO will participate in upcoming M&A processes as well as take a proactive role in influencing MTG's strategy. In addition, he will closely collaborate with the company's game studios to expedite knowledge sharing and best practices that'll support them in their various initiatives.

“I’m excited to be able to leverage my game making experience to be additive to MTG and their mission in this new role," said Bulloss. “As a fan of many games in the MTG portfolio for a long time, it’s amazing to be able to work with the teams that made them.”

Joining the team

MTG’s group president and CEO Maria Redin comments, “I would like to welcome Oliver to our team and look forward to working with him. He joins us with a wealth of highly relevant gaming experience and I’m excited to involve him in our operational and strategic work.”

Bringing vast expertise from various leadership positions in mobile gaming, Bulloss recently held the role of general manager at NaturalMotion Zynga where he oversaw three game studios engaged in the development of multiple titles.

Among these were Dawn of Titans and various games within the Star Wars franchise. Before this, Oliver served at King as the executive producer for Candy Crush Jelly and Candy Crush Soda. His experience also includes notable titles like Angry Birds Island and Angry Birds POP! during his tenure at Rovio.