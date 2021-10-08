MTG appoints Daniel Frechen as new Head of M&A and Strategy

Modern Times Group (MTG) has announced the appointment of Daniel Frechen as the new Head of M&A and Strategy.

Frechen will be responsible for overseeing MTG’s M&A activity as the company continues to bolster and diversify its portfolio, bringing entrepreneurs under one roof through its unique ‘Swedish Family Model’.

“I couldn’t be happier to be joining the team at MTG. I believe MTG is ideally positioned to create the future of mobile gaming and esports, and admire how the group has continued to evolve, innovate and hone its unique ‘Swedish Family Model’ over the years,” Frechen said.

“Gaming and esports are nascent, maturing and highly-exciting industries, and I’m excited to help shape the future of these sectors as part of the MTG team.”

More build-and-grow

Following this year’s acquisitions of Hutch, Ninja Kiwi and PlaySimple, this appointment marks another overt step in MTG’s buy-and-build growth strategy.

Ninja Kiwi is the New Zealand-based studio behind the hugely successful Bloons series; PlaySimple is a highly successful word games developer and publisher from India; Hutch is a leading British developer and publisher of mobile racing games.

MTG also counts ESL Gaming, Kongregate and InnoGames among its portfolio, and operates a VC fund.

“Daniel has a strong track record in M&A execution and strategy and is bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise that will be a real asset to the group,” commented Arnd Benninghof, EVP Esports & Gaming at MTG.

"As we continue to execute on our ambitious build-and-buy growth strategy and look to attract the world’s best and brightest entrepreneurs across gaming and esports, he will play a significant role in the future of MTG."