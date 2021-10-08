Job News

MTG appoints Daniel Frechen as new Head of M&A and Strategy

Looking to continue its build-and-grow activity

MTG appoints Daniel Frechen as new Head of M&A and Strategy
By , Staff Writer

Modern Times Group (MTG) has announced the appointment of Daniel Frechen as the new Head of M&A and Strategy.

Frechen will be responsible for overseeing MTG’s M&A activity as the company continues to bolster and diversify its portfolio, bringing entrepreneurs under one roof through its unique ‘Swedish Family Model’.

“I couldn’t be happier to be joining the team at MTG. I believe MTG is ideally positioned to create the future of mobile gaming and esports, and admire how the group has continued to evolve, innovate and hone its unique ‘Swedish Family Model’ over the years,” Frechen said.

“Gaming and esports are nascent, maturing and highly-exciting industries, and I’m excited to help shape the future of these sectors as part of the MTG team.”

More build-and-grow

Following this year’s acquisitions of Hutch, Ninja Kiwi and PlaySimple, this appointment marks another overt step in MTG’s buy-and-build growth strategy.

Ninja Kiwi is the New Zealand-based studio behind the hugely successful Bloons series; PlaySimple is a highly successful word games developer and publisher from India; Hutch is a leading British developer and publisher of mobile racing games.

MTG also counts ESL Gaming, Kongregate and InnoGames among its portfolio, and operates a VC fund.

“Daniel has a strong track record in M&A execution and strategy and is bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise that will be a real asset to the group,” commented Arnd Benninghof, EVP Esports & Gaming at MTG.

"As we continue to execute on our ambitious build-and-buy growth strategy and look to attract the world’s best and brightest entrepreneurs across gaming and esports, he will play a significant role in the future of MTG."


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Related Articles

as News Jul 2nd, 2021

MTG acquires Indian word game studio PlaySimple for $360 million

Interview Mar 30th, 2021

Hutch CEO Shaun Rutland - "M&A fails when people focus on money - and money alone"

List Sep 6th, 2021

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2021

News May 21st, 2021

Embracer is looking to spend $2 billion on another 20 deals

Interview May 6th, 2021

Why Ninja Kiwi co-founders Chris and Stephen Harris felt now was the right time to sell

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies