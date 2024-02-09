News

Matchingham Games' Ginger Joy spin-off secures $1.26M for Web3 gaming

Ginger Joy aims to develop Web3 games specifically designed for mobile devices

Matchingham Games' Web3 spin-off Ginger Joy has raised £1 million ($1.26 million) to develop an ecosystem of interoperable blockchain-based mobile games.

Shifting away from adapting browser-based games for mobile platforms, Ginger Joy aims to develop interconnected Web3 games specifically designed for mobile devices as it hopes to create its own Web3 mobile gaming ecosystem.

With this ecosystem, users would be able to transfer, utilise, and unlock items across different titles. Also, the studio plans to leverage blockchain technology to reward UGC creators as well as implement marketing strategies based on in-game achievements.

“At Ginger Joy, we’re not just integrating blockchain tech; we’re redefining its role in gaming. Our aim is to make the shift to blockchain so smooth for gamers that it feels natural,” said Ibrahim Over, CEO at Ginger Joy Games. “We know there’s a lot of hype around it but we’re not focused on that - we want real, tangible benefits for our customers."

Utilising advanced technology

Apart from rewarding creators, Ginger Joy is facilitating content creation through AI technology. For instance, the studio uses AI algorithms and player behaviour data to create race tracks and game modes, reducing development expenses and customising content to user preferences.

“To be at the forefront of integrating sophisticated blockchain technologies into mobile gaming requires exceptional technical expertise and creative prowess," said Russell Brown, CBDO at Matchingham Games. “The spin-off, a collaborative effort, is strategically designed to address these needs."

In addition to the support from Matchingham Games, Ginger Joy's management boasts talent from Sybo, Dream Games, Epic/Tonic, Pixar, and Netflix as it aims to create immersive content by integrating advanced technology.


