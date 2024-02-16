What the Car? wins Mobile Game of the Year at DICE Awards

Triband’s Apple Arcade racer What the Car? has taken the Mobile Game of the Year accolade at the 27th annual DICE Awards.

The title came out on top in a category that included HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail, Free Lives’ Terra Nil, Sunblink’s Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Studio Folly’s Gubbins.

Three out of the five finalists are only available through subscription services Netflix and Apple Arcade.

Elsewhere, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games took home six accolades, including for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Character, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Outstanding Technical Achievement, and Action Game of the Year

Winners are determined by votes from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences’ (AIAS) 30,000+ members.

You can see the full list of winners below.

DICE Awards 2024 winners

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Baldur’s Gate 3

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Action Game of the Year

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Adventure Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year

Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year

Forza Motorsport

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Sports Game of the Year

MLB® The Show™ 23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Dune: Spice Wars

Online Game of the Year

Diablo IV

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

COCOON

Mobile Game of the Year

WHAT THE CAR?

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur’s Gate 3

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Baldur’s Gate 3

Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3