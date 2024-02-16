News

What the Car? wins Mobile Game of the Year at DICE Awards

Apple Arcade racer beats Honkai: Star Rail, Terra Nil, Gubbins and Hello Kitty Island Adventure to accolade

What the Car? wins Mobile Game of the Year at DICE Awards
By

Triband’s Apple Arcade racer What the Car? has taken the Mobile Game of the Year accolade at the 27th annual DICE Awards.

The title came out on top in a category that included HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail, Free Lives’ Terra Nil, Sunblink’s Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Studio Folly’s Gubbins.

Three out of the five finalists are only available through subscription services Netflix and Apple Arcade.

Elsewhere, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games took home six accolades, including for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Character, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Outstanding Technical Achievement, and Action Game of the Year

Winners are determined by votes from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences’ (AIAS) 30,000+ members.

You can see the full list of winners below.

DICE Awards 2024 winners

Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Alan Wake 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story
Baldur’s Gate 3

Outstanding Technical Achievement
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Action Game of the Year
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Adventure Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year
Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year
Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year
Forza Motorsport

Role-Playing Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3

Sports Game of the Year
MLB® The Show™ 23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Dune: Spice Wars

Online Game of the Year
Diablo IV

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Asgard’s Wrath 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
COCOON

Mobile Game of the Year
WHAT THE CAR?

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baldur’s Gate 3

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Baldur’s Gate 3

Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

News Feb 24th, 2023

Marvel Snap wins Mobile Game of the Year at the DICE Awards

News Dec 13th, 2023

Pocket Gamer Awards 2023 winners revealed

News Dec 1st, 2023

Apple unveils App Store Award winners. These are the best apps and games of 2023

News Nov 20th, 2023

Trailmix and Ustwo the big mobile winners at TIGA Awards 2023

News Oct 16th, 2023

Matchingham Games wins Rising Star award at the Google App Summit in Dublin