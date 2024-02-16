What the Car? wins Mobile Game of the Year at DICE Awards

Triband’s Apple Arcade racer What the Car? has taken the Mobile Game of the Year accolade at the 27th annual DICE Awards.
The title came out on top in a category that included HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail, Free Lives’ Terra Nil, Sunblink’s Hello Kitty Island Adventure and Studio Folly’s Gubbins.
Three out of the five finalists are only available through subscription services Netflix and Apple Arcade.
Elsewhere, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games took home six accolades, including for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Achievement in Character, Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Outstanding Technical Achievement, and Action Game of the Year
Winners are determined by votes from the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences’ (AIAS) 30,000+ members.
You can see the full list of winners below.
DICE Awards 2024 winners
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Alan Wake 2
Outstanding Achievement in Character
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Outstanding Achievement in Story
Baldur’s Gate 3
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Action Game of the Year
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Adventure Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Family Game of the Year
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Fighting Game of the Year
Street Fighter 6
Racing Game of the Year
Forza Motorsport
Role-Playing Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3
Sports Game of the Year
MLB® The Show™ 23
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Dune: Spice Wars
Online Game of the Year
Diablo IV
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
COCOON
Mobile Game of the Year
WHAT THE CAR?
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
Baldur’s Gate 3
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
Baldur’s Gate 3
Game of the Year
Baldur’s Gate 3