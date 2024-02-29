Industry veterans co-found Simply Sweet Games with plans to “revolutionize the word game genre"

Two gaming veterans have collaborated for a new video game studio Simply Sweet Games, with their first game, Criss Cross Castle being revealed at this year's Games Developer Conference

Headquartered in British Columbia, Simply Sweet Games has been co-founded by Tina Merry and Carina Kom.

Merry has played a pivotal role in the development and shipping of over two dozen AAA and mobile video games collaborating on big name brands such as FIFA, Need for Speed, and Battlefield, while working with industry giants such as Electronic Arts and King Activision.

Her co-founder at Simply Sweet Games is video game director, producer, and advocate for the games industry. Carina Kom. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Carina has collaborated with teams for EA, Microsoft, and Unity to successfully launch games across multiple platforms.

Kom previously founded PVP Entertainment Guild, a not-for-profit organization in the pair's native British Columbia that connects game developers with industry specialists, mentors, and consultants. Additionally Kom is an original member of Women in Games Vancouver, later rebranded to Diversity in Games (DIG), with the aim of promoting and advancing diversity within the games industry.

More than just a game

Their first game, Criss Cross Castle combines the complexities of Scrabble and Crosswords with rogue-like features that'll provide players with a “unique adventure". The studio is set to unveil a prototype at this year's Game Developer Conference.

Tina Merry, CEO and co-founder says, “We're not just launching a game; we're revolutionizing the word game genre. Criss Cross Castle is the culmination of our team's extensive experience and passion for creating engaging, deep gameplay experiences.

"Criss Cross Castle is designed to captivate gamers seeking more from their puzzle and word games, providing a blend of strategic depth and immersive gameplay not yet seen in the genre. With a polished presentation and innovative gameplay, it aims to set a new standard for what word games can offer."

The new studio aims to “redefine gaming with a global team, sustainable hiring, and inclusive creativity" as well as “deliver accessible yet deeply polished games across genres and platforms".