Mattel teams up with StoryToys for new Thomas & Friends mobile app

Toy company Mattel has partnered with developer StoryToys to launch a new Thomas & Friends Mobile app next month entitled Thomas & Friends: Let's Roll.

Developed in collaboration with neurodiversity consultants, the app is designed for kids aged two to four and is meant to help them with “problem-solving and creative thinking."

Through open-ended play experiences in the Let's Roll app, children can develop independence and improve their focus while embarking on adventures with their favourite Thomas & Friends characters across the Island of Sodor.

Emmet O'Neill, CEO of StoryToys comments, “We are committed to ensuring neurodiverse users can have the best possible experience in Thomas & Friends: Let’s Roll. Each element of the app has been carefully designed to cater to the diversity of players and to help each one learn life-long skills through play."

This latest announcement comes as part of Mattel's recent and on-going expansion into digital with its famous physical toy brands entering the digital entertainment landscape. Last week Mattel announced a new post-movie Barbie game, effectively resetting the brand on mobile. Plus, in another collab with Scopely's Stumble Guys, an annoucement sees Masters of the Universe characters and locations coming to the game.

Free access to Bruno the Brake Car

Scheduled for release during Autism Acceptance Month in April, the app is now available for pre-order on Google Play and the Apple App Store. To celebrate Autism Acceptance Month, the Let's Roll app will offer Bruno the Brake Car, Thomas & Friends' first autistic character for free once it launches.

Bruno was developed with the involvement of autistic individuals and organizations like The Autistic Self Advocacy Network and Easterseals Southern California, ensuring an accurate and endorsed representation.

Also, the upcoming app will receive continuous updates, featuring more characters, locations, and seasonal content after launch. This will provide children with new streams of learning as they advance through the game.