Week in Views - Apple Vs Epic Vs The EU, a $1.8 billion Euro fine and Capcom gives everyone a pay rise

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Daniel Griffiths Editor - PocketGamer.biz Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself. Apple just revoked Epic's iOS developer account. Again It's unbelievable. We'd complain more... But we're enjoying the battle too much. I really can't sum up this week's amazing events any plainer than this. Here's - in brief - is what's happened. Epic tries to bypass Apple's 30% fees.

Apple kick them off the App Store.

Epic wage major war on everything that Apple stands for.

The European Union passes the Digital Markets Act, taking on board many of Epic's arguements.

Apple manages (so far) to appease the DMA while changing very little in real terms.

Epic - thanks to the DMA - are able to get back on board iOS and openly relish doing so and launching an iOS Epic App Store with the small matter of Fortnite returning to iOS as the big prize.

Apple's Phil Schiller writes to Epic's Tim Sweeney and asks him to promise very hard that he won't ever upset them again.

Tim Sweeney does so.

Apple don't like his reply and kick Epic off the App Store again. Proving that - despite the existence of the DMA - they still have the power to run iOS exactly as they please.

The EU finally wakes up and steps in. Ding ding. Round… (What round is it again?) We're not making this up. Read our coverage, weep, and join us next week for more Apple/Epic/EU facepalming…

Craig Chapple Head of Content Craig Chapple is a freelance analyst, consultant and writer with specialist knowledge of the games industry. He has previously served as Senior Editor at PocketGamer.biz, as well as holding roles at Sensor Tower, Nintendo and Develop. EU slaps Apple with €1.8 billion fine for “abusing its dominant position” in music streaming space The European Union has fired its first serious shot and Apple’s business practices. Spotify’s complaint to the European Commision about Apple’s dominant market position, and the EC’s promise to investigate back in 2020, finally came to a climax this week. The result? A €1.8 billion fine against Apple for “abusing its dominant position” in the music screaming space on iOS devices by banning alternative and cheaper music subscription services available outside the App Store. It said such anti-steering provisions were illegal under EU antitrust rules and amounted to “unfair trading conditions”. The announcement came just as the Digital Markets Act is set to come into force, with Apple in the EU’s crosshairs as one of the big tech ‘gatekeepers’ its targeting. Talk about timing… I think this shows the EU isn’t messing around when it comes to bringing regulation to tech. The EU (and the DMA), as Daniel discusses and as Deconstructor of Fun’s Eric Kress stated during Think Games Istanbul this week, isn’t messing around. The EU is showing its teeth and is willing to deal out record fines to rein in big platform holders. Apple, of course, criticised the EC’s ruling and said it would appeal. On the one hand, it’s understandable that Apple is looking to protect its business interests and revenue. I get it. But wouldn’t it be great if a company like Apple tried to innovate on the App Store - make it a better ecosystem and fix discovery for users and publishers. Instead, the App Store business appears to be run by lawyers, coming up with new and ‘innovative’ legal ways to navigate regulatory hurdles to maintain the status quo, rather than provide an industry-leading service that publishers want to be a part of.