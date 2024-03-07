Capcom to "invest in its people" with a payrise for all employees

Japanese gaming giant Capco is raising salaries for existing employees and new graduate hires starting in the 2025 fiscal year, in line with its initiative to make an "investment in the people who support the future of the company".

Current employees, including those who join in fiscal year 2024, are set to receive a pay rise of 5% on average as well as a one-time special payment.

As of right now, new graduate hires at Capcom are paid ¥235,000 ($1,590) per month as a starting salary. Beginning next fiscal year this will rise to ¥300,000 ($2,030), representing a 27.7% increase, or ¥65,000 ($440) extra pay per month, and will be a flat rate for graduate and vocational degree holders.

Investing in people

Capcom’s intention to "invest in its people" is a much-needed positive sign in the current gaming landscape, where so many companies are laying off hundreds and even thousands of employees. Meanwhile, Capcom has already raised average base salaries by 30% since 2022 and intends to raise this by another 5%, and has even introduced a stock-based compensation system for its employees.

"The Capcom Group is focused on strengthening its capabilities with development and technology in creating world-class quality games in order to enhance sustainable corporate value," Capcom declared in a statement.

"With this increase in starting salary, Capcom is pursuing further investment in human capital and the acquisition of exceptional talent. In conjunction with the decision to raise starting salaries, Capcom will provide its current employees (including new employees that join in fiscal year 2024) with a one-time special payment as an investment in the people who support the future of the company. Further, Capcom plans to raise salaries over 5% on average in fiscal year 2024.

"Driven by its philosophy of being a creator of entertainment culture that stimulates your senses, Capcom will work to address the issues facing our society while aiming improve its corporate value and establishing a relationship of trust with employees and stakeholders."

This increase in pay follows a trio of recent successes in the Monster Hunter franchise, with World, Rise, and Now each taking its own approach to the series’ formula; where World is known for its high-quality graphics and sprawling landscapes, Rise focuses more on fast-paced arcade-like action, and Now is a streamlined experience designed for mobile.

Monster Hunter Now is also the latest title in the series, and in its first six months has already grown into one of the biggest geolocation games on the market.