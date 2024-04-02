European games firm Thunderful is selling Headup for €500,000 ($538,937).

The company is being acquired by Microcuts Holding, a venture that is actually owned and controlled by Headup's initial founder and current CEO, Dieter Schoeller. As well as that €500,000 initial purchase price, Thunderful will pay out €457k ($492.6 million) upon closure of the transaction. That is from the €1.87 billion ($2 billion) of existing payouts that the games giant owed Headup.

Thunderful acquired Headup for €11 million ($11.86 million) back in 2021. If you're curious, the company is being sold for 95% of its original sale price, which is, well, interesting.

The sale includes Headup's back catalogue, as well as five games that it has in the pipeline. The company will be giving €300,000 ($323.4k) to Thunderful as part of a revenue share in one un-released game.

Studio Fizbin is being transferred to Thunderful, too. The company was acquired in 2023 and was part of Headup's vertical at Thunderful.