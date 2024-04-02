News

Thunderful is selling Headup for €500,000

The company is being bought by Headup's own CEO and founder

By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

European games firm Thunderful is selling Headup for €500,000 ($538,937).

The company is being acquired by Microcuts Holding, a venture that is actually owned and controlled by Headup's initial founder and current CEO, Dieter Schoeller. As well as that €500,000 initial purchase price, Thunderful will pay out €457k ($492.6 million) upon closure of the transaction. That is from the €1.87 billion ($2 billion) of existing payouts that the games giant owed Headup.

Thunderful acquired Headup for €11 million ($11.86 million) back in 2021. If you're curious, the company is being sold for 95% of its original sale price, which is, well, interesting.

The sale includes Headup's back catalogue, as well as five games that it has in the pipeline. The company will be giving €300,000 ($323.4k) to Thunderful as part of a revenue share in one un-released game.

Studio Fizbin is being transferred to Thunderful, too. The company was acquired in 2023 and was part of Headup's vertical at Thunderful.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

