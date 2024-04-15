Supersonic's SuperSpring contest is rewarding puzzle, simulation, and runner games developers

Hyper-casual games developer Supersonic has launched its SuperSpring contest focused on puzzle, simulation and runner games that'll allow developers to win prizes at every stage of development.

Prizes for the contest include $300 for each prototype tested and a minimum guarantee of $200,000 for all games that are published as a result of the contest.

Developers have the option to receive up to $20,000 for testing a marketable prototype and exiting the publishing process, or up to $5,000 monthly to continue developing their game with Supersonic.

Game submissions are currently open from today April 15th, with a submission deadline of May 27th, and can encompass concepts for both hyper-casual and long LTV games. You can submit your games here.

Retention plugins to amp up the contest

Along with the contest, Supersonic is also introducing Retention Plugins to bring more features that'll expedite game development, increase player engagement, improve retention rates, and create more monetization opportunities.

Furthermore, developers are encouraged to submit puzzle, simulation, and runner games originally developed for web platforms or Steam with the intention of adapting them into mobile games.

Supersonic's senior director of gaming Danielle Cohen says the company is, “dedicated to promoting the success of game developers at every stage, which is why the SuperSpring contest offers rewards throughout the process, even just for a great concept."

“We also analyzed the most successful games in the market, identified the features used most frequently, and developed a unique set of Retention Plugins that allow developers to save time, reduce development efforts, and increase user retention and engagement as they build their games," Cohen adds.