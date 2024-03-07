Gamecity Hamburg allocates €400,000 for game prototypes

Gamecity Hamburg has announced its prototype funding that'll grant up to €80,000 for the development of digital game prototypes. A total of €400,000 is available per year for the Prototype Funding participants.

Both small and medium-sized start-ups and studios located in Hamburg are free to submit applications for the Prototype Funding through Gamecity Hamburg. Starting today March 7, Gamecity Hamburg will be accepting applications for their Prototype Funding program until April 8, 2024.

A diversity checklist

As part of the funding initiative, Gamecity Hamburg is also unveiling a novel diversity checklist to foster diversity within team structures. This checklist includes a questionnaire covering various aspects, from team development to how a game addresses marginalized topics and characters.

Answering the Diversity Checklist is mandatory when applying for Gamecity Hamburg's Prototype Funding.

“Games are the leading medium of our time and can showcase diverse voices, perspectives, and stories," comments Dennis Schoubye, head of Gamecity Hamburg.

Since the start of the initiative in 2020, the Prototype Funding has backed 26 game projects with over €1,450,000. Notable recipients include indie studio Tiny Roar, which received prototype funding in 2022 for its world-building game "Wanderful.”

Developers and studios in Hamburg can apply for the funding from the official website.