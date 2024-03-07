News

Gamecity Hamburg allocates €400,000 for game prototypes

Both small and medium-sized start-ups and studios located in Hamburg can submit applications

Gamecity Hamburg allocates €400,000 for game prototypes
By , Staff Writer

Gamecity Hamburg has announced its prototype funding that'll grant up to €80,000 for the development of digital game prototypes. A total of €400,000 is available per year for the Prototype Funding participants.

Both small and medium-sized start-ups and studios located in Hamburg are free to submit applications for the Prototype Funding through Gamecity Hamburg. Starting today March 7, Gamecity Hamburg will be accepting applications for their Prototype Funding program until April 8, 2024.

A diversity checklist

As part of the funding initiative, Gamecity Hamburg is also unveiling a novel diversity checklist to foster diversity within team structures. This checklist includes a questionnaire covering various aspects, from team development to how a game addresses marginalized topics and characters.

Answering the Diversity Checklist is mandatory when applying for Gamecity Hamburg's Prototype Funding.

“Games are the leading medium of our time and can showcase diverse voices, perspectives, and stories," comments Dennis Schoubye, head of Gamecity Hamburg.

Since the start of the initiative in 2020, the Prototype Funding has backed 26 game projects with over €1,450,000. Notable recipients include indie studio Tiny Roar, which received prototype funding in 2022 for its world-building game "Wanderful.”

Developers and studios in Hamburg can apply for the funding from the official website.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Nov 24th, 2020

Epic aids nearly 1,000 developers with $60 million through its MegaGrants scheme

News Jul 16th, 2020

Israel-based games-focused fund VGames committing $30 million to studios in the region

News May 21st, 2020

The UK Games Fund selects 38 studios for funding

News Mar 5th, 2024

Gamer Arena nets investment into Web3, AI and esports ambitions

News Feb 27th, 2024

Ex-Homa staff raise $1.5 million for UGC platform PlayMakers