News

The UK Games Fund selects 38 studios for funding

The UK Games Fund selects 38 studios for funding
By , Staff Writer

The UK Games Fund has selected 38 studios for the next round of investments.

As revealed on its website, the fund will aid mobile games companies such as Blackstaff Games, Bocata Games, Jolly Good Games, Panic Barn, and The Secret Games Company.

The company received 170 applications for its latest round of funding. The 38 firms that were accepted will be able to engage with other members of the UKGTF. This will open virtual and face-to-face networking opportunities.

Make a difference

At first, companies selected were to be awarded £5,000 ($6,107) and later taken to the national showcase to pitch for an extra £20,000 ($24,428). However, given the current COVID-19 circumstances, the UK Games Fund has changed its approach.

"Due to the continued uncertainty about what lies ahead in the months to come, and with small businesses feeling the brunt of the economic impact of the pandemic, we have adapted our offering to help as many studios as possible in the development of their own IP," said UK Games Fund.

Multiple companies have donated money to help fight the coronavirus, and to help communities get back on their feet. Last month, Bethesda donated $1 million to fund a variety of charities.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 26th, 2016

UK Games Fund's student competition Tranzfuser announces its first entrants

News Jan 29th, 2016

Why did Myriad Associates come to PG Connects London 2016?

News Oct 12th, 2015

TIGA welcomes new £4 million Video Game Prototype Fund for UK developers

Comment & Opinion Oct 8th, 2015

Talking tax relief: Why now's the time for UK indies to shine

News Oct 3rd, 2014

David Amor to keynote Games Funding Forum with his top 10 funding tips

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies