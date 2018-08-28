Speaker spotlight: Petri Ikonen, EA tracktwenty

Petri Ikonen is the Creative Director of EA tracktwenty. At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki he'll be giving a talk about Live Service Game Design, using SimCity BuildIt as an example. Click here to get more info about the show and to buy your tickets.

Petri Ikonen is Creative Director at tracktwenty, EA’s mobile game studio in Helsinki, Finland. The studios first title, SimCity BuildIt, was released in December 2014 and has more than 100 million downloads to date. Petri is a game designer and producer with more than fifteen years of experience in the games industry. As a designer Petri is focused on user centric design, F2P and the games as a service model.

Q: What does your role at the company entail?

A: In practice I am a hands-on game designer working on SimCity BuildIt. I'm also managing and coaching peer designers. In my role I also try to maintain and cultivate the studio's creative culture and processes.

Q: What do you think have been the most exciting developments in gaming since the last Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki?

A: It seems that it's been a year of Battle Royales and synchronous pvp.

Q: What are your thoughts on the way the industry has grown in the last 12 months?

A: I like that there are some fresh ideas on the market and mobile games are able to reach even bigger and more diverse audiences.

Q: What do you think the next 12 months in mobile gaming are going to look like?

A: I hope to see new innovative games reaching new audiences. On the other hand the competition will continue to be fierce in the existing categories.

Q: Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to and why?

A: Simply put, the whole event. I am looking forward to meeting old friends and making new ones. Connect, discuss and learn.

