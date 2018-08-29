Speaker spotlight: Arne Peters, eSports.com

Arne Peters is Chief Strategy Officer at eSports.com. At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on September 11-12 he'll be giving an overview on the state of eSports and competitive gaming. Click here for more info on the show and to buy your tickets.

Arne Peters is Chief Strategy Officer at eSports.com. He also serves as Strategic Advisor and in in multiple advisory board functions in the eSports and games space. He was Vice President at ESL (Turtle Entertainment), managing its global strategic relations as well as technology cooperations. He’s been speaking at numerous conferences about the challenges for game developers and publishers, targeting the competitive gaming and eSports audience. Arne has been working in the games and technology industry for most of his life, serving in various management positions at companies such as Intel, Atari, Nintendo, and 505 Games.

Q: What does your role at the company entail?

A: I'm responsible for general strategy and partnerships at eSports.com, a startup company, building a unified solution for the competitive gaming community.

Q: What do you think have been the most exciting developments in gaming since the last Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki?

A: The market is further evolving and to my own excitement, competitive gaming is gaining better traction as studios/publishers are developing better understandings on how esports may look different on mobile versus the long established PC market.

Q: What are your thoughts on the way the industry has grown in the last 12 months?

A: I believe that we have seen how the market further matured and how the position of communities, and their influence on where our industry is heading, has become even stronger.

Q: What do you think the next 12 months in mobile gaming are going to look like?

A: Growth always come with changes, both good and bad, depending on where you stand. I believe the future is bright.

As the market is maturing, we may see established models declining, while new open up and allowing the development of new or completely revised strategies. Community, social interaction, and competitive gaming are what I think will be the key areas to focus on.

Q: Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to and why?

A: The networking. I'm excited to be having the opportunity to speak to different people from different areas of the industry and hear their opinions and thoughts. This often changes the way I look at things myself.

