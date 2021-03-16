Speaker Spotlight: A Thinking Ape's Chloe Chan to host talk on top workflow hacks

2021 is now well underway and the latest Pocket Gamer Connect Digital is set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

For today's spotlight, we spoke with A Thinking Ape live ops artist Chloe Chan, who is currently working on Party in my Dorm - a multi-million dollar title. Chan has been in the mobile space for almost a decade, and will host a talk on '5 Top Production Workflow Hacks - Top Tips on smart ways to improve the performance of artists in game development'.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Chloe Chan: A Thinking Ape builds communities through mobile games with emergent social play and original IP. We released our first game in 2009 and have been highly profitable and growing every year since.

We are a bottom-up company with small teams that focus on ownership and data-driven decision making. Our portfolio of games is growing and we are scaling our growth team to bring our games to even more players.

What does your role entail?

Managing and mentoring artists, project management, and making sure the art quality of the games we produce is up to par.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I've always loved games! I love everything about them - the interactive experience, the story, the art. I love being part of an industry that creates these experiences.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Mobile has taken off like nothing else. phones are so powerful now, and mobile games are such a dominant force in the industry.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm looking forward to connecting and networking with all the amazing people in the industry!

