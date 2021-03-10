Speaker Spotlight: EG7 CEO Robin Flodin to share details on going public and scaling $1 billion companies

2021 is now well underway and the latest Pocket Gamer Connect Digital is set to bring together some of the finest voices in the games industry and beyond.

For today's spotlight, we spoke with EG7 CEO Robin Flodin who began making games from the young age of 11. After leaving university, Flodin launched his very first game and never looked back. His talk will focus on building a $1 billion dollar gaming company as well as tips on going public and scaling via mergers and acquisitions.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about your company?

Robin Flodin: EG7 is a Swedish eco-system for video games companies and entrepreneurs around the world. It's made up of several studios, such as Toadman Studios, Antimatter Games, Petrol and Sold Out.

What does your role entail?

I am involved in all high-level decision’s around investment direction strategy, while heading communication with the board, owners, founders, investors etcetera.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

It's been a passion for me ever since I picked up my first Game Boy at the age of six.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Make sure you are really good at something - there are many different areas where there is a strong need for talent.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

It has been a very interesting time, not only in gaming but around the world. Challenging in some ways, good in others as I think we have been forced to really look inwards much more. It has also been great to see how gaming has been a great way for people to be social and play during hard times - a true benefit to people around the world.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I’m not a huge fan of predictions, so I will just say that I think games will do great over the next 12 months as they have ever since I started playing.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

I feel it is constantly changing. That's something I've always loved about the industry and has fitted me well since the day I decided to join.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I’m hoping to get connected with some great people who can help me expand my understanding of the world of games, as I love to learn.

