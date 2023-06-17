Company Spotlight:

Narsun Studios

Date Founded:

2016

Business Type:

Game, blockchain, metaverse and digital twin development

Location:

Lahore, Pakistan

Managing Directors:

Umer Abbas

Key Staff:

Ahsan Imtiaz (COO)

Umer Mirza (CMO)

Hamza Aziz (Head Of Business Development)

Number of Employees:

200

Contact Details:

Umer Abbas (+971589934404, +923238996619)

umer.abbas@narsunstudios.com

Ahsan Imtiaz (+971589862787, +923314486605)

ahsan.imtiaz@narsunstudios.com

Umer Mirza (+923160239206)

umer.mirza@narsunstudios.com

Hamza Aziz (+923164872877)

hamza.aziz@narsunstudios.com

Social Media Links:

https://linktr.ee/narsunstudios

Key Games:

Main Areas Of Business:

Unity/Unreal Engine game development

Digital Twin

3D Environment Modelling and visualization

Blockchain and metaverse development

Elevator Pitch:

Narsun Studios is Pakistan's largest Unreal Engine gaming house, renowned for its portfolio of AAA games and immersive content in VR, AR, and traditional games.

With a dedicated team of over 200 skilled individuals and passionate gamers, we are at the forefront of innovation. Our expertise spans Digital Twin technology, ArchViz, and Metaverse creation, taking immersion to new heights.

Introducing the Cloud City Metaverse at www.cloudcitymeta.com we are revolutionizing gamification and Web3 integration. Powered by Unreal Engine, this industry-first, AAA gamification experience redefines the possibilities and shapes the future of interactive entertainment.

Highlights To Date or Greatest Achievement so far:

We have a portfolio of working with all major sports leagues in the US, such as the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, and MLS. We have also had the privilege of working with brands like CocaCola, Ford, Chevrolet, Dunkin' Donuts, Pepsi, and many more for their interactive brand engagement.

Our games have reached a market cap of over 50 million, making us the first company in our country to have our own ultra-realistic AAA star metaverse (www.cloudcitymeta.com). Additionally, we are also in line to work with mega real estate projects worldwide.

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows:

I am one of the youngest startup mentors for a few startups, and I was awarded by the President of Pakistan for my achievements. I ensure that my team has the best world-class experience by making it happen for them. I work more as a mentor and less as a boss, and I have an open-door policy where I spend most of my time sitting and working with my team as their peer and member.