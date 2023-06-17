Company Spotlight:

Hazel Mobile

Date Founded:

September 2018

Business Type:

Games & Apps Development Studio

Location:

Lahore, Pakistan

Managing Director:

Abdul Salam - Director

Key Staff:

Mr. Mohsin Ali – CEO

Mr. Waqas Ahmad – CTO

Number of Employees:

200 - 250

Contact Details:

waqas@hazelmobile.com

+923324070603

Social Media Links:

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hazel-mobile/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hazelmobile

Links:

Key Games:

Main Areas Of Business:

Technology

Elevator Pitch:

Hazel Mobile is a visionary mobile gaming company that has quickly made a name for itself since its inception in 2018. Specializing in crafting captivating and immersive mobile games for iOS and Android, we are passionate about delivering exceptional gaming experiences that deeply resonate with mobile gamers.

With a commitment to excellence and a focus on pushing boundaries of innovation, we incorporate emerging technologies and adapt to evolving player expectations. Our mission is to entertain, engage, and inspire gamers through cutting-edge software development.

As we rapidly expand, Hazel Mobile strives to become a leading player in the gaming industry, leaving a lasting impression on the mobile gaming community.

Highlights To Date or Greatest Achievement so far:

Our case study has been recognized and utilized by Google in its research and business endeavors on a global scale. This serves as a testament to the impact and relevance of our work in the worldwide business community. We are the largest Google Partner in Pakistan.

We have achieved an exceptional feat, acquiring an impressive 1.5 billion-strong community of mobile users amidst a global population of 7.8 billion. This remarkable milestone highlights our determination and ability to captivate and engage an extensive audience worldwide.

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows:

When we started out, we had a very small team with very strong bonding (that still continues). We used to play video games at the end of most days as a measure of stress release and fun because it's never not fun blowing stuff up in games.

This little tradition still holds as we often get together after to play games. As a side brag, we still retain over 90% of our starting team.