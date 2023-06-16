Profile

Company Spotlight: The Game Storm Studios

Find out more about this award-winning studio whose games have scored millions of downloads and attracted rave reviews

Company Spotlight: The Game Storm Studios
Company Spotlight:

The Game Storm Studios

Date Founded:

2013

Business Type:

  • Game development and publishing
  • Game art designers
  • User Acquisition

Location:

Lahore, Pakistan

Group CEO and Founder:

Mr. Usman Sheikh

Key Staff:

  • Mr. Raheel Iqbal (CEO)
  • Mr. Jawad Amjad (COO)
  • Mr. Wasif Chaudhary (Manager Marketing & Acquisitions)

Number of Employees:

100+

Contact Details:

info@thegamestormstudios.com

+923314165181

Social Media Links:

  • LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/game-storm-studios/
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGameStormStudios
  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/gamestormstudio

Key Games:

Elevator Pitch:

As Pakistan’s largest game developer and publisher, we pride ourselves on being awesome!

With hit games like Farm Day Farming Offline Games and Monster Truck Demolition Derby amassing millions of downloads on the Google Play Store, we bring thrilling entertainment to gamers worldwide. Our talented team combines creativity, innovation, and dedication to deliver top-quality experiences. We understand what players want, and we go the extra mile to exceed their expectations.

Highlights To Date or Greatest Achievement so far:

The Game Storm Studios has been honoured with the prestigious Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Presidential Award for the Best Software House for two consecutive years. This recognition speaks volumes about Game Storm Studio's exceptional performance, dedication, and expertise in the software development industry.

We also achieved the remarkable distinction of being the second runner-up in the prestigious Google Accelerator Program powered by Telenor. The program took place at the Google Headquarters in Singapore, further adding to the significance of this recognition.

The Game Storm Studio’s greatest achievement so far is the massive success of our mobile game, which has garnered millions of downloads and rave reviews, solidifying our position as leading developer in the industry.

Tell us something about you that nobody really knows:

At the Game Storm Studios, we empower careers and create opportunities through internships and job placements. Our collaborative environment fosters growth and creativity, allowing individuals to learn from experienced professionals and contribute to innovative game development.

We are proud to shape the future of the gaming industry by nurturing talented individuals and providing a platform for their success. 


