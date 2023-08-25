Week in Views - What caught our eyes in the last seven days

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Daniel Griffiths Editor - PocketGamer.biz Revolution Software announces the return of the Broken Sword series The news that Broken Sword is back (and on mobile) this week is great news. This classic series is pure gaming nostalgia for me and the Broken Sword games are products of the kind of genius game design that you don't see too often these days. Back in the early days of Revolution Software and titles such as Beneath A Steel Sky, story and puzzle design game down to tiny teams plotting a player's adventure via pieces of paper scrawled with notes being slid around the dining table. Or, more often than not, being hatched in the brilliant mind of Charles Cecil. These days it's far more likely for an AI to have written a game's plot from start to finish than it to be the product of a single person. But while the rebirth of Broken Sword brings joy to my heart there's something deep in by memory that stirs less favourable emotions. And when I search for this niggle, try to get to the root of what's making me uneasy, one thing stares back from the darkness… The Goat Puzzle… Oh, god. The bloody Goat Puzzle… Easily the most fiendish, ludicrous and cunningly concocted puzzle of all time. And having been at the front-facing edge of games magazine craft at the time of its creation (i.e. the poor soul who had to answer the phone when a reader called) I can't count the number of times I had to talk a profusely thankful Broken Sword adventurer through it. So if you don't know what I'm talking about, please, don't Google it. Just play Broken Sword (ideally upon its imminent re-release on mobile) and pray that they haven't watered down one of gaming's greatest moments. Believe me. Even 27 years on, it'll be worth the wait.

Lewis Rees Staff Writer Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life. Netflix kicks off Netflix Stories brand with Netflix Stories: Love is Blind I’m a big fan of interactive novels, and they're a genre that often goes unappreciated. The focus on narrative over gameplay is great for a specific subset of players, but for others it can feel, to an extent, like reading with extra steps. Some mobile games have taken the genre and run with it, but arguably the genre has never had its big breakout. Interactive films such as The Quarry, Detroit: Become Human, or Until Dawn have proven to be massive hits, but interactive novels have yet to capture the attention of players at large - but all that could be about to change with the reveal of Netflix: Stories. Netflix Stories: Love is Blind is a perfect first step into the genre - after all, interactive novels have successfully translated romance into gaming like no other genre with dating sims - but the company has a vast catalogue of first-party IPs which could lend themselves well to the genre, from horror to sci-fi to comedy. In fact, several of the company’s titles have already been adapted into games, and others are ripe for adaptations. In fact, rumours have previously circled that several of the company’s hit IPs such as Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead are in line for game adaptations. Stranger Things has already had several games, and been featured in several others, but among these is a now cancelled Telltale Games series - could we see the story presented as an interactive novel alongside the slate of upcoming spin-offs? Licensed games already have an in-built audience, and with some of the most popular IPs of the 21st century already owned by Netflix there’s certainly a lot to draw on, and the company can potentially leverage the genre to tell any number of stories inspired by their existing properties, ranging from underground hits to international blockbusters. Love is Blind may seem like an odd place to start but it also arguably serves as the ideal launch point, leveraging the established strength of one of the interactive story’s most popular subgenres as a proof of concept, but future games within the brand are likely to go bigger. Soon, we could be walking the streets of Hollywoob alongside the cast of Bojack Horseman, exploring the Upside Down with the cast of Stranger Things, or fighting for our lives in the Squid Game. The interactive novel genre may be low on gameplay, but the strong focus on narrative could be a draw all of its own - and with so many fantastic stories to draw from we could be about to be it take off in a big way.