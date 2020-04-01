Hypercasual surges with the top 3 most downloads mobile games from Voodoo

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the mobile games sector.

Covid-19 or no, the hypercasual sausage machine keeps on spinning, sending new releases to the top of the global most downloaded chart.

This week, the new #1 is Voodoo's Spiral Roll, which joins Draw Climber and Woodturning to give the French publisher a clean sweep of the top 3 positions.

Last week’s #1 - Slap Kings from AppLovin's Lion Studio - is down to #4, while Zplay's Sharpen Blade is a new entry at #5.

Focus' Brain Out and Unico's Brain Test maintain their position on the chart too.

It's worth noting this hypercasual-heavy chart sees Subway Surfers slip out of the top 10, and despite its over 2 billion downloads, that doesn't happen very often.

As for the mobile games with the highest engagement, it's generally a fairly static chart, but it appears the Covid-19 lockdown is encouraging people to play more of what they already know rather than spending time finding new games.

The only difference from last week's chart is Call of Duty: Mobile and Pokemon Go swap positions.

There's not much change on the top grossing chart either.

Lineage 2 drops out, replaced by Pokemon Go, which is receiving a series of updates so players don't need to leave their homes in order to progress.

AFK Arena and Fate/Grand Order also swap places, but perhaps the most surprising aspect of the chart is the continued inclusion of three casual titles - Candy Crush Saga, Gardenscapes and Coin Master - that in more normal times wouldn't feature.

One conclusion would be the Covid-19 lockdown is encouraging a significant number of people who wouldn't typically self-identify as gamers to spend more than usual.

