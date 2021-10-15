Zynga's High Heels hits one hundred million downloads

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the global mobile games sector using App Annie’s Game IQ analytics.

High Heels, the fashion-based hypercasual game, developed by Rollic and published by Zynga, in which players must negotiate an obstacle-filled catwalk in a pair of ever-higher heels, has achieved over 100 million downloads in only 11 months.

The game gives players a chance to compete in catwalk shows in some of the world’s most fashionable cities, including London, Beijing, Paris and New York.

As players progress, they can unlock and access a wide range of customisable aspects, including clothing, accessories, hairstyles and shoes.

This focus on fashion attracted the attention of leading label Kenneth Cole, which partnered with Zynga to debut the PRIDE 2021 collection as in-game outfits.

The first time that the brand’s clothing has been featured in a mobile game.

High Heels - which is classified as an ‘action hypercasual’ game in App Annie’s GameIQ taxonomy - was initially launched in December 2020.

The game was the third most downloaded hypercasual game in the world in the first half (H1) of 2021. In the same period, High Heels was the number one hypercasual game in terms of downloads in the US, Canada, UK and Australia, and was the most downloaded game overall in Ireland.

The top markets for High Heels in terms of downloads include India, United States, Brazil, Russia and Mexico.

Game IQ is a vertically tailored analytics product, developed by App Annie, that provides insight into dimensions such as class, genre, subgenre and tags. Games can now be analysed by broad category class (tuning), genre, subgenre, and tags (modifiers) such as IP, art style, settings, monetisation mechanic, and more.

