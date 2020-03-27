Hypercasual titles accounted for 78 per cent of downloads in 2019

Hypercasual titles amounted to 78 per cent of mobile game downloads in 2019 according to Sensor Tower.

Last year, mobile games were downloaded 2.1 billion times. Of the 20 most installed titles, 16 were in the hyper-casual genre.

Furthermore, the most downloaded title on both Google Play and overall was Good Job Games' Fun Race 3D. Overall, the game was installed 219 million times – 10.4 per cent of the total downloads.

On top of this, the publisher had a further three games in the top 20 – Run Race 3D was third, Color Fill 3D was 18th, and Color Hole 3D closed the list.

On the rise

Call of Duty: Mobile sat at No.2 with 187.6 million downloads. However, Good Job Games more than doubled that with its four games.

After its success with Ramp Car Jumping, BoomBit has shifted its focus to the hypercasual genre. Earlier this month, Gismart stopped by on PGBiz to discuss how to get your hypercasual game published in 2020.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.