Voodoo saw the most downloads of any mobile game company worldwide in February 2020

By , Editor

Voodoo secured the most downloads worldwide for a mobile gaming company in February 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

The intelligence firm has released its monthly rankings for downloads across the App Store and Google Play. The top three overall spots were taken by Facebook, Google, and ByteDance.

Voodoo took the fourth overall spot, followed by Tencent in fifth. While Alibaba took sixth, the rest of the slots were games firms - AppLovin, Crazy Labs, SayGames, and Outfit7 made up the rest of the charts.

Tencent fared better on the App Store, where it took the number one spot for downloads. The charts don't look too different on Android, although Miniclip and Good Job Games made appearances in seventh and ninth position respectively.

In January 2020, SayGames' Johnny Trigger was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide. However, Tencent's PUBG Mobile took the crown for most revenue, generating an estimated $176.3 million worldwide during that month.

Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

