Voodoo saw the most downloads of any mobile game company worldwide in February 2020

Voodoo secured the most downloads worldwide for a mobile gaming company in February 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

The intelligence firm has released its monthly rankings for downloads across the App Store and Google Play. The top three overall spots were taken by Facebook, Google, and ByteDance.

Voodoo took the fourth overall spot, followed by Tencent in fifth. While Alibaba took sixth, the rest of the slots were games firms - AppLovin, Crazy Labs, SayGames, and Outfit7 made up the rest of the charts.

Tencent fared better on the App Store, where it took the number one spot for downloads. The charts don't look too different on Android, although Miniclip and Good Job Games made appearances in seventh and ninth position respectively.

In January 2020, SayGames' Johnny Trigger was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide. However, Tencent's PUBG Mobile took the crown for most revenue, generating an estimated $176.3 million worldwide during that month.