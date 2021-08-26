Comment & Opinion

What’s the common ground between making games and making whisky?

Playtesting expert Pascal Luban dives deeper

What’s the common ground between making games and making whisky?
By

So, what is the common point between the way you make games and whisky? Let's explore...

Both require careful testing until you find the proper blend. To create a good blended whisky, or to develop a successful game, there is no magic recipe; it is all about good ingredients AND testing.

This might come as a surprise, as many aspiring game developers believe that good game design is enough to ensure the success of a game. Indeed, developing a solid concept and a detailed design are important steps.

However, a game concept remains a view of the mind and a vision spelled out by designers. It is only when playable parts of the game are playtested that the true value of a game emerges; and most importantly, weaknesses show up.

Prototype testing

Some of you will say that early testing of prototypes can show up weaknesses as well. This is partially true, but with a prototype, you can only test the core gameplay; you cannot test important features such as onboarding, level design, graphical user interface (GUI), menu navigation, game balancing, et cetera.

By running proper playtests throughout the development of your game, you will spot countless issues but also identify opportunities for improvements. Playtesting is the way to ensure that your great game concept will not fail.

The good news is that doing your own playtests is not complex or costly; it requires a good understanding of the way to run them and some planning.

Masterclass

In my upcoming MasterClass on September 13th, I will explain to you, step-by-step, how to set up your own playtest structure effectively. And if you plan to outsource your playtests, I will tell you how to avoid common pitfalls and how to manage them.

Book now

If you'd like to learn more about effective playtesting with Pascal Luban, you can book your place today and save £150 with our Early Bird offer - hurry though, prices rise at midnight tonight!

Multi-booking offers

Playtesting is the way to ensure that your great game concept will not fail.

We have a number of other MasterClasses taking place in September too, so if you're interested in developing your skills in other areas of game design, be sure to check out our MasterClass homepage for more details.

We have some great multi-booking offers you can take advantage of:

  • Three for two: Book three MasterClasses for the price of two.
  • Corporate discount: bespoke offer for groups of six or more from one company when booked together.

To arrange any of the bespoke packages above, please email Katy Reilly for more information. Tickets are limited so be sure to get in touch today to secure your place.

Tags:
Guest Author
Guest Author

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

Related Articles

Interview May 5th, 2021

Pascal Luban on upcoming PocketGamer.biz MasterClass: Setting Up and Managing Your In-house Playtest Campaign

News Aug 26th, 2021

PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses: Early Bird offer ends at midnight

Comment & Opinion Aug 25th, 2021

Why no one is more important than the player

News Aug 2nd, 2021

Invest in your professional development with the next round of PocketGamer.biz MasterClasses

News Apr 29th, 2021

Gain new skills and industry knowledge with the next round of PocketGamer.Biz MasterClasses

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies