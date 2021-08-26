What’s the common ground between making games and making whisky?

He set up and managed the playtest facility at the Ubisoft studio in Annecy where the multiplayer mode of Splinter Cell games was developed.

Pascal Luban is a game designer and creative director. With over 25 years of experience, he has led design teams on both triple-A console games (Splinter Cell - Pandora Tomorrow and Chaos Theory, Alone In the Dark - The New Nightmare, Wanted - Weapons of Fate, etc.) and mobile titles (Wars and Battle, The One Hope).

So, what is the common point between the way you make games and whisky? Let's explore...

Both require careful testing until you find the proper blend. To create a good blended whisky, or to develop a successful game, there is no magic recipe; it is all about good ingredients AND testing.

This might come as a surprise, as many aspiring game developers believe that good game design is enough to ensure the success of a game. Indeed, developing a solid concept and a detailed design are important steps.

However, a game concept remains a view of the mind and a vision spelled out by designers. It is only when playable parts of the game are playtested that the true value of a game emerges; and most importantly, weaknesses show up.

Prototype testing

Some of you will say that early testing of prototypes can show up weaknesses as well. This is partially true, but with a prototype, you can only test the core gameplay; you cannot test important features such as onboarding, level design, graphical user interface (GUI), menu navigation, game balancing, et cetera.

By running proper playtests throughout the development of your game, you will spot countless issues but also identify opportunities for improvements. Playtesting is the way to ensure that your great game concept will not fail.

The good news is that doing your own playtests is not complex or costly; it requires a good understanding of the way to run them and some planning.

Masterclass

In my upcoming MasterClass on September 13th, I will explain to you, step-by-step, how to set up your own playtest structure effectively. And if you plan to outsource your playtests, I will tell you how to avoid common pitfalls and how to manage them.

Multi-booking offers

