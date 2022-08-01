How to make a great Free-to-Play game in three steps [UPDATE]

Chase Shi, the director of product at Blizzard Entertainment, shared his thoughts on creating a successful F2P game with over 2,000 LinkedIn followers.

Speaking in an individual capacity in his post, Shi outlined three key ingredients he believes are needed in making a F2P game successful:

Design a product with emotional value Build a game with longevity for a target audience Design the monetisation - not the shop

According to Shi, the duty of a product manager is to make sure the valuable design/dev efforts are not wasted. He stated product managers can accomplish this by asking the right product strategy questions:

Who are we making the game for?

What is the player journey (D1-D30+)?

Can existing players enjoy the game for years?

Do new users want to join the game after years?

Gameplay meet monetisation

Shi didn't fail to note his definition of a great F2P game as, "A coherent experience where gameplay and monetisation are tightly intertwined. In another word, monetisation is a part of the gameplay."

He went further by stating that project managers should start the monetisation design even during the prototyping phase. He states, “Monetisation design is not just about the shop IAP design”, and, “The perfect monetisation is presented to players in an elegant way where the shop is clean and simple but the incentive-to-pay is deeply rooted in the economy and game systems.”