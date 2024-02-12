Xsolla releases a new winter 2024 edition of the State Of Play report

Xsolla, the global video game commerce company, proudly has released The Xsolla Report: The State of Play, Winter 2024 Edition. A strategic guide for the dynamic gaming industry and game development community, this edition explores current trends and future forecasts, shaping the industry's trajectory.

In this comprehensive report, Xsolla takes a detailed look into the gaming industry's evolution over the past five years and where the industry is heading. The report highlights significant trends, such as the substantial impact of social and casual gaming during global lockdowns, transforming gaming into a vital channel for social interaction in challenging times.

Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer of Xsolla, told PocketGamer.biz: "As we unveil 'The State of Play' Winter 2024 Edition, it's clear the gaming industry is navigating a transformative era. This report, rich with data and insights, is a testament to our commitment to empowering developers and industry stakeholders. It offers a deep understanding of the market dynamics and emerging trends, crucial for shaping strategies and embracing the future of gaming."

This edition features contributions from seasoned professionals such as Aisyah Ambok from PlayStation Studios Malaysia and Walter Souto, Head of Product - Cloud Gaming at AWG; the report brings together a variety of expert viewpoints on the future course of the gaming industry.

The report also highlights the increasing influence of women in gaming, underlining the expansion of roles and the crucial role of diversity within the industry. Further, it explores the resurgence of mobile gaming and the ascent of cloud gaming, providing insights into sectors with significant growth potential.

Funding has been a big topic of discussion for new and up-and-coming games. Xsolla thoroughly analysed the latest investment trends in the gaming sector. These findings cover recent mergers, acquisitions, and innovative fundraising methods in game development, giving readers a clear understanding of the financial dynamics driving the industry forward.

Concluding with a forward-looking outlook, "The Xsolla Report: The State of Play" Winter 2024 Edition serves as both a retrospective analysis and a guidepost for the future. It equips game developers, industry leaders, and stakeholders with new insights to navigate the evolving gaming landscape in 2024 successfully.

The Xsolla Report: The State of Play Winter 2024 Edition is now available for complimentary download. To secure your copy here and gain invaluable insights into the gaming industry's future.