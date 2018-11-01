Feature

8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018 PechaKucha session

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?

Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.

PechaKucha

Here we've put together a list of the videos from the PechaKucha session, all just a few clicks away. For more, visit the PocketGamer.biz YouTube channel for all the tracks and sessions.

What is PechaKucha? I hear you ask. It's a presentation format in which speakers can only use 20 slides, shown for 20 seconds each, with each talk lasting around seven minutes. The challenge is not to slip up, especially if the session's curator Wilhelm Taht has shuffled the slides...

Covered in this set of videos you'll find:

If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.

Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.


Click here to view the list »

  • Ginx's Solenne Lagrange

    Ginx marketing director Solenne Lagrange speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • ZeptoLab's Dylan Tredrea

    ZeptoLab head of publishing Dylan Tredrea speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Nitro Games' Ida-Emilia Kaukonen

    Nitro Games' Ida-Emilia Kaukonen speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • BlockchainGamer.biz editor-at-large Jon Jordan

    BlockchainGamer.biz editor-at-large Jon Jordan speaks at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • IMGA's Maarten Noyons

    IMGA CEO Maarten Noyons speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Rovio's Måns Wide

    Rovio product lead Måns Wide speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • Rocket Lolly's Oscar Clark

    Rocket Lolly CEO Oscar Clark speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

  • King's Sabrina Carmona

    King lead producer Sabrina Carmona speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018.

