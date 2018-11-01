8 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018 PechaKucha session

So you missed Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2018? Want to rewatch your favourite sessions?
Well, you're in luck... we have all the sessions available for your viewing pleasure.
PechaKucha
Here we've put together a list of the videos from the PechaKucha session, all just a few clicks away. For more, visit the PocketGamer.biz YouTube channel for all the tracks and sessions.
What is PechaKucha? I hear you ask. It's a presentation format in which speakers can only use 20 slides, shown for 20 seconds each, with each talk lasting around seven minutes. The challenge is not to slip up, especially if the session's curator Wilhelm Taht has shuffled the slides...
Covered in this set of videos you'll find:
- Ginx's Solenne Lagrange
- ZeptoLab's Dylan Tredrea
- Nitro Games' Ida-Emilia Kaukonen
- BlockchainGamer.biz editor-at-large Jon Jordan
- IMGA's Maarten Noyons
- Rovio's Måns Wide
- Rocket Lolly's Oscar Clark
- King's Sabrina Carmona
If you like what you see, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019, taking place on January 21st to 22nd 2019 to see brand new sessions in person.
Click the link below to watch the videos from PGC Helsinki.
Click here to view the list »
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?