All 259 Apple Arcade games available now [UPDATE]

App Name: Speed Demons

Developer/Publisher: Radiangames

App Store Description: Speed Demons is the ultimate highway racing simulator, with breakneck speeds, amazing physics-based crashes, and the most intense TRAFFIC ever seen in a video game. Featuring hundreds of events, tons of varied vehicles, endless highways, and 8 gameplay modes, this is the top-down, physics-based racing game the world has been waiting for.

App Name: Spek.

Developer/Publisher: Rac7 Games

App Store Description: Play with perspective to guide a dot along the edge of an unseen world and collect mysterious fragments of a broken dimension. Navigate through colorful environments full of challenging puzzles, dangerous inhabitants, and innovative mechanics that will make you think in new ways.

App Name: Spelldrifter

Developer/Publisher: Free Range Games

App Store Description: Spelldrifter combines the puzzle-like positional tactics of a turn-based RPG battle with the deep customizability and replayability of a collectible card game. The result: a hybrid, wherein players must juggle the resources at their disposal using both time and space.

App Name: Spidersaurs

Developer/Publisher: Wayforward Technologies

App Store Description: To solve world hunger, INGESTCorp creates eight-legged creatures with all the meat and muscle humanity needs to survive. When the facility is breached, the world is threatened by vengeful Spidersaurs, the tangy food with a bite that bites back! Count on Victoria and Adrian to stop them!

App Name: Stellar Commanders

Developer/Publisher: Blindflug Studios

App Store Description: Welcome commander, to this multiplayer one vs one strategy game where you are fighting for control of distant planets. You have seven minutes to tactically destroy your opposition, or the whole planet collapses and explodes in spectacular fashion.

App Name: Stranded Sails

Developer/Publisher: Shifty Eye Games

App Store Description: Along with your crew you are ship-wrecked on a mysterious archipelago. As the son/daughter of the gravely injured captain you take charge and set up a camp for the survivors. Since food resources are limited you plant your own crops and establish a small farm. Your goal is to eventually build a new ship. So you search all islands for useful treasures and forage deeper and deeper into the wilderness.

App Name: Super Impossible Road

Developer/Publisher: Rogue Games

App Store Description: The spiritual sequel to the award-winning Impossible Road is back and more ferocious than ever with all-new modes, insane online play, and plenty more. So what’re you waiting for? Crack those knuckles and jump into the fastest, craziest, most spectacular racer on Apple Arcade.

App Name: Tangle Tower

Developer/Publisher: SFB Games

App Store Description: Unravel a thrilling mystery by exploring a strange and twisted mansion, discovering curious clues, interrogating peculiar suspects and solving unique puzzles. Freya Fellow has been murdered. The lead suspect? A shadowy figure found looming over her body, wielding a knife. The problem? That suspect... is just a painting.

App Name: The Enchanted World

Developer/Publisher: Noodlecake Studios

App Store Description: The Enchanted World is a beautiful tile sliding puzzle-adventure set in a magical world torn asunder by dark forces. Guide a young fairy through a series of beautiful environments, delightful puzzles, and meet strange characters on her journey to piece the world back together.

App Name: The Get Out Kids

Developer/Publisher: Frosty Pop

App Store Description: The Get Out Kids is a narrative puzzle experience. An original story, each chapter unfolds within a 3D diorama, leading to a conclusion you will never see coming

App Name: The Pinball Wizard

Developer/Publisher: Frosty Pop

App Store Description: The Pinball Wizard is an arcade adventure game where the main character is propelled into action by a set of flippers, like the ball in a pinball machine. Each level of the game is a contained area inside a tower. The goal of the game is to survive and get to the top of the tower.

App Name: Tint

Developer/Publisher: Lykke Studios

App Store Description: Tint lets you solve puzzles by painting. Mix watercolours to match the colour of the origami - all at a soothing pace and in the comfort of your own garden studio. Here are no timers, no countdowns, no points and certainly no rush, whenever you feel like a break

App Name: Towaga: Among Shadows

Developer/Publisher: Sunnyside Games

App Store Description: In Towaga: Among Shadows you will learn to master the light in order to exorcise hordes of enraged creatures firmly set upon tearing you to shreds. Your skill and perseverance will be sorely tested while fighting on foot in the jungle or soaring through the skies above the peaks of the highest temples.

App Name: Various Daylife

Developer/Publisher: Square Enix

App Store Description: In the year 211 of the Imperial Era, a new continent was discovered. Explore its every last corner as a colonist of Antoecia, while living your life to the fullest in the city of Erebia.

App Name: Way of the Turtle

Developer/Publisher: Illusion Labs

App Store Description: In this charming adventure platformer, join two turtles on their journey to reunite stranded on a tropical island in the middle of nowhere. An island not so innocent as it might look at first glance. Cursed by evil magic, corrupting elements of the earth transforming them into vicious monsters and difficult obstacles.

App Name: What the Golf?

Developer/Publisher: The Label/Triband

App Store Description: A silly physics-based golf parody where every golf course is a new surprising type of golf, some brilliant or hilarious, others so absurd you will ask yourself: WHAT THE GOLF? Bring your car to the driving range, golf a bird to get a Birdy, or a house and get a Home In One! This game is made by people who know nothing about golf and it will not make you a better golf player!

App Name: Where Cards Fall

Developer/Publisher: Snowman

App Store Description: Where Cards Fall is a slice of life story where you build houses of cards to bring formative memories to life. Create pathways through dreamlike spatial puzzles to navigate the insecurities and emotions of high school and beyond.

App Name: Word Laces

Developer/Publisher: Minimega

App Store Description: Word Laces is a word puzzle game about associations, connotations, and collecting shoes. Every picture tells a story, find the meaning and solve the puzzle. Just swipe to lace up words, it’s simple and satisfying! Each level presents you with an image and a set of jumbled letters. Your task is to find words associated with the image and “lace” the words together.