Mobile games jobs weekly: Spotify ad boss joins Activision, Rovio's Jakob Longer promoted, Ubisoft RedLynx vacancies aplenty

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

Movers and Shakers

Spotify's content and ad boss Dawn Ostroff joins Activision Blizzard board

The chief content and advertising business officer at Spotify Dawn Ostroff has joined Activision Blizzard's board.

Ostroff has come on board as an independent director as of June 11th, 2020. Before joining Spotify, Ostroff held roles at the likes of United Paramount, Twentieth Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company. In 2011 she co-founded Condé Nast Entertainment and held that firm's president role until 2018.

Rovio hires Jakob Longer as its new head of corporate development

Rovio has hired Jakob Longer as its new head of corporate development.

In his new role, Longer will be responsible for the company's M&A strategy, this includes structuring and executing new deals. He will report directly to Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.

