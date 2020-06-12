Mobile games jobs weekly: Spotify ad boss joins Activision, Rovio's Jakob Longer promoted, Ubisoft RedLynx vacancies aplenty

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.
Movers and Shakers
Spotify's content and ad boss Dawn Ostroff joins Activision Blizzard board
The chief content and advertising business officer at Spotify Dawn Ostroff has joined Activision Blizzard's board.
Ostroff has come on board as an independent director as of June 11th, 2020. Before joining Spotify, Ostroff held roles at the likes of United Paramount, Twentieth Century Fox and The Walt Disney Company. In 2011 she co-founded Condé Nast Entertainment and held that firm's president role until 2018.
Rovio hires Jakob Longer as its new head of corporate development
Rovio has hired Jakob Longer as its new head of corporate development.
In his new role, Longer will be responsible for the company's M&A strategy, this includes structuring and executing new deals. He will report directly to Rovio CEO Kati Levoranta.
Big recruiters
How to get a job at Trials developer Ubisoft RedLynx
Ubisoft RedLynx has found success on the mobile platform with free-to-play real-time strategy card game South Park: Phone Destroyer, as well as the recently published Tom Clancy's The Division 2 on Stadia.
Now the studio has opened its doors once more as it looks to bring on a whole host of new talent, with all roles listed expected to work on unannounced projects and influence major titles during their early stages of game development.
Get your next job at Rovio with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital's Career Week
Rovio has come on board to help sponsor Pocket Gamer Connect's Digital Career Week, with the studio itself hiring for quite a few jobs across its Helsinki and Stockholm locations.
From recruitment-focused talks and roundtables at the event to our Discord channel specifically for jobseekers, there's plenty to get involved in - and a heap of jobs to peruse in our recruitment listings.
Jobs board
Check out a few select vacancies from our regularly updated jobs board:
MAG Interactive
Swedish studio and Word Domination developer MAG Interactive posted a number vacancies, including:
Unity Game Developer - Stockholm, Sweden
Game Monetization Designer - Stockholm, Sweden
Rovio
As mentioned previously, Angry Birds and Small Town Murders developer Rovio is hiring across a number of roles, including:
Senior Backend Programmer - Stockholm Metropolitan Area, Sweden
Senior UI/UX Artist - Stockholm Metropolitan Area, Sweden
Senior Manager - Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland
Director, Product Manager - Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland
Senior Director LiveOps - Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland
More job highlights
Community Manager (FuturLab) - Brighton & Hove, United Kingdom
Italian Localisation QA Senior Tester (SEGA) - Brentford, United Kingdom
3D Artist (Visual Concepts) - Novato, CA, United States of America
UI Designer (Frontier) - Cambridge, United Kingdom
The jobs board list can be viewed in full here.
