Mobile games jobs weekly: Rogue Games shakes up its leadership, Luna Labs makes six hires, and Tom Hall joins Resolution Games

Movers and Shakers

Rogue Games appoints Matt Casamassina as new CEO

Rogue Games has appointed co-founder and former chief strategy officer Matt Casamassina as its new CEO.

Along with Casamassina's appointment, a few other changes have been made to Rogue's leadership. Former VP of marketing Bryan Buskas will now take the role of chief operating officer, while former studio head and VP of production Chris Archer will step into the role of chief strategy officer.

Jack Tretton joins Rogue Games as a strategic advisor

Former Sony Computer Entertainment America president and CEO Jack Tretton has joined Rogue Games as a strategic advisor.

Tretton will help the company to make the adjustment to publishing games for the next-generation.

Ex-Wargaming UK head James Brooksby sets up new studio Absolutely Games

Development veteran James Brooksby has opened a brand new studio in Guildford called Absolutely Games.

Brooksby has been in the industry since 1995 and is more recently known for founding Born Ready and Edge Case Games.

Luna Labs makes six strategic hires

Luna Labs has made some strategic hires as it has welcomed six new faces across its London and Belarus offices. John Wright joins as vice president of operations, Kelly Chiu, has been made the new head of marketing, and Dimitry Nazarchuk is the new full-stack developer.

Additionally, the role of developer advocate has gone to Kubilay Colak, Luka Arambasic has taken the technical account manager job, and Kaan Arslan will be the second technical accounts manager.

Resolution Games welcomes Tom Hall as its new senior creative director

VR and AR specialist Resolution Games has hired Tom Hall as its new senior creative director.

Hall has a career that has spanned 30 years. In that time, he has worked on a variety of popular franchises including Doom, Rise of the Triad, and Duke Nukem.

Jobs board

Check out a few select vacancies from our regularly updated jobs board:

Clipwire Games

Canadian developer Clipwire Games has certainly made a name for it with a catalogue of titles, including Solitaire Buddies, Word Buddies, and Bingo Story. The company posted a number of vacancies, such as:

UI Artist - Toronto, Canada

Senior 2D Artist - Toronto, Canada

A Thinking Ape

Winner of the 2018 award for Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture, indie developer A Thinking Ape is best known for Kingdom at War, Party in my Dorm, among others. The studio has a couple of posting for positions:

Senior Mobile Game Designer (Party in my Dorm) - Vancouver, Canada

Senior Mobile Game Designer (Kingdoms of Heckfire) - Vancouver, Canada

More job highlights

Producer (The Chinese Room) - Brighton, UK

Audio Programmer (Wargaming) - Guildford, UK

Engineering Director (Lockwood Publishing) - Nottingham, UK

Trainee Development Producer (Creative Assembly) - Horsham, UK

Writer (PocketGamer France, Steel Media) - Remote

The jobs board list can be viewed in full here.

