Luna Labs makes six strategic hires

Luna Labs has made some strategic hires as it welcomes six new faces across its London and Belarus offices.

The first hire is John Wright, who joins as vice president of operations. Previously, Wright worked for Green Man Gaming, after which he joined the team at ironSource. He also ran the monetisation and user acquisition teams for Coda Publishing and has worked with a range of industry-leading firms such as Zynga, Ubisoft, and Kwalee.

Next, the new head of marketing is Kelly Chiu. In the past, she worked for Adikteev as its communications manager. Since then, she has helped to build up Matchmade, a marketing platform targeted at influencers. Chiu has also worked for GameAnalytics.

Dimitry Nazarchuk is the new full-stack developer for the Luna Playground's platform. His role involves both managing current features and implementing new ones.

Further hires

The role of developer advocate has gone to Kubilay Colak, and this will be his first role within the games industry. Up next, Luka Arambasic has taken the technical account manager job and will be responsible for supporting studio partners.

Finally, Kaan Arslan will be the second technical accounts manager. His experience in the industry comes from working as a data scientist for Gram Games and with the user acquisition teams at Coda Publishing.

"We were fortunate to build our business around several key game studios when we started, and continue to fine-tune our product suite based on their needs. Now, our foundation is stronger than ever, and we are thrilled to welcome our new team members who'll be playing a key role in helping Luna scale globally," said Luna Labs CEO and co-founder Steven Chard.

Earlier this month, the company launched a new video ad optimisation tool called Replay.


