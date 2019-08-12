Roblox on track for $100m dev payouts, Fyber launches FairBid, and Angry Birds Movie 2 is the highest-rated video game film

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to take a look at the rest of the industry? Check out our games industry roundup here with articles on blockchain, PC and the world of influencers.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

$100m dev payouts, 1.2 billion hours of engagement a month: What we learned at the Roblox Developers Conference

PocketGamer.biz got exclusive media access to the event and we've pulled together the key news and stats revealed at the show.

Fyber launches new ad mediation platform FairBid

In a statement to PocketGamer.biz, Fyber president Offer Yehudai said the company was in active discussions with all major ad networks about gradually migrating from the waterfall to bidding.

Angry Birds film sequel currently sits as highest-rated video game movie ever

Going by the Rotten Tomatoes rating, The Angry Birds Movie 2 had an 82 per cent approval last week, making it the highest-rated video game movie ever. Note: this has since slipped to 79 per cent.

Report claims Activision Blizzard has avoided taxes on billions

PocketGamer.biz has discovered official documents that back up some of the claims made in the report. King is facing tax liabilities of approximately $400 million in Sweden - similar to as previously reported - while one of Activision Blizzard's French subsidiaries faces a $652 million bill.

Take-Two wants to increase its presence in mobile as Social Point makes “meaningful” impact on sales

It’s difficult to see how precisely how significant a contribution mobile sales actually are for Take-Two. Mobile revenue is included in ‘PC and other’, which saw earnings increase 20 per cent to $106m in Q1. That places the revenue contribution from this group at around 20 per cent.