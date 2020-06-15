Hot Five: Brawl Stars heads to China, Wooga offers a murder mystery and Zynga plans more acquisitions

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Supercell's Brawl Stars officially launches in China

Supercell's multiplayer mobile shooter Brawl Stars has officially launched in China.

"We estimate the game has made $646.8 million globally to date, with South Korea the top-grossing country, generating $119.5 million," mobile market intelligence firm Sensor Tower told PocketGamer.biz.

2. Wooga is bringing its players together to solve a new murder mystery in June's Journey

Wooga will hold a new campaign in its hidden object game June's Journey to bring its player base together.

The new campaign, titled Murder Most Fowl, aims to bring both new and old players together to work as one to solve a mystery. Murder Most Fowl will run from June 9th until June 12th.

3. Despite $1.8 billion Peak deal, Zynga isn't 'acquisition-ed out'

Our contributing editor Jon Jordan speaks with Zynga president of publishing Bernard Kim surrounding the company's latest acquisition of Peak and why there may be more in the horizon.

4. FIFA Mobile scored 1.2 million downloads a day after launching in South Korea

The FIFA Mobile app was launched in South Korea on June 10th and has already accumulated 1.2 million downloads, according to App Annie.

Asian publisher Nexon signed a deal with Electronic Arts to publish FIFA Mobile in the Korean market back in March.

5. Riot executive on leave after George Floyd remarks

The global head of consumer products at League of Legends and Valorant maker Riot Games Ron Johnson has been put on leave and is under investigation after remarks he made about George Floyd.