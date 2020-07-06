Hot Five

Hot Five: Discord raises $100 million, Mikko Kodisoja leaves Supercell, and player motivations across Fortnite, Roblox and Candy Crush

By , Staff Writer

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Supercell co-founder Mikko Kodisoja leaves the company

Supercell co-founder Mikko Kodisoja is leaving the company to pursue other interests.

Kodisoja revealed his plans via his personal Facebook account, stating that June 26th, 2020 was his last day at the developer. He has not revealed what his exact plans are for the future but notes that he will not be joining a new games company.

2. Discord raises $100 million to expand beyond games

Communication platform Discord has secured $100 million in funding to help it expand beyond the games audience. Since 2015, Discord reports that it has more than 100 million monthly active users.

3. Opinion: I completed Pokemon Cafe Mix in two days, and I probably won't go back

Our editor Ric Cowley details his experience with Pokemon Cafe Mix and how he completed the game 48 hours after launch and why the lack of incentives will likely not see him return.

4. Analysis: Player motivations in Roblox, Fortnite and Candy Crush Saga

GameRefinery chief game analyst Kalle Heikkinen speaks on a number of player motivations across popular titles such as Roblox, Fortnite, Candy Crush and more in a guest post.

5. 4Good Games closes its seed funding round to make socially impactful games

Finnish startup 4Good Games has closed its seed funding round.

The investment was led by company co-founder and vice chairman Jukka Pihlman. Further contributions came from other Finnish industry veterans such as Rovio founder Niklas Hed, the former lead at Supercell Jouni Utriainen and Teemu Mäki-Patola from Frogmind.

 


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

