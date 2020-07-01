Discord raises $100 million to expand beyond games

Communication platform Discord has secured $100 million in funding to help it expand beyond the games audience.

In a blog post, the company said that it wanted to make its service useful for just more than just playing games. Forbes reports that this round of investment valued the company at $3.5 billion.

Since 2015, Discord reports that it has more than 100m monthly active users. At last official count – in May 2019 – the company boasted 250 million users.

Being inclusive

"Many of you told us that the biggest misconception you hear about Discord is that it’s 'only for gaming,' but you feel Discord's for 'literally everyone' and 'for anyone who likes to talk,'" Citron wrote

"As you've used Discord for more and more than playing games, our branding didn't keep up, and the way we talked about ourselves sent the wrong signal to the world, making it harder for you to bring your broader community on Discord. And we know that the first few interactions someone has with our service could be intimidating because Discord is complex with many features.

"Today, we're inviting the world in to reveal what we've been working on, all designed to make it easier for you to invite your communities and friends to your Discord home. And this is just the beginning."

