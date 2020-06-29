Analysis: Player motivations in Roblox, Fortnite and Candy Crush Saga

Kalle Heikkinen is the Chief Game Analyst at mobile game and market analysis company GameRefinery.
Mobile game analytics provides a lot of great insight to developers and publishers.
This ranges from what people are doing inside games and the kinds of features that seem to perform well through to how the game is performing on the app stores.
But what about the human aspect? More specifically, who are the kinds of people or 'archetypes' that gravitate towards a game, and how does that game fulfil the need for specific gameplay features that these people crave?
To uncover some of the secret sauce behind the highest-grossing games and shine a light on the core player motivations behind our insight team at GameRefinery have taken a look at the top three iOS games on the US App Store and analyzed the following key factors.
- The top motivational drivers that make people want to play a game.
We've identified twelve key drivers and mapped out the importance of each one for the games that we have analyzed. This is a score out of a possible maximum of five. All games analyzed have the same motivations, but each has a different score to denote the importance.
- The top three archetypes that gravitate towards this kind of game.
We have defined eight different player archetypes and then ranked them in order of which ones tend to gravitate most towards a game. You can see more detail on player archetypes.
- How the motivational drivers of a game compared to the average for the sub-genre that it is in.
Our gaming taxonomy comprises of 13 genres with each of these further divided into sub-genres. This shows where games may be exceeding or not fulfilling some key player motivations.
For greater detail on player motivations and archetypes look here.
