Analysis: Player motivations in Roblox, Fortnite and Candy Crush Saga

We classify Roblox as belonging to the 'Sandbox' sub-genre within the primary 'Simulation' genre.

This is defined as 'Games where players are free to roam in the game's world, playing around and creating things of their liking. Heavy emphasis on user-generated content.'

Other examples: Minecraft and Growtopia.

If you'd like to understand more about how our taxonomy system works take a look at this article.

Top Three Motivational Drivers

Exploration - Discovering new worlds (Score: 5 out of 5).

These people like to experience a sense of wonder and curiosity while finding new exciting worlds and areas to explore Social competing against others

Social - Competing against others (Score: 4.8 out of 5)

These people like to experience a sense of power by competing against friends, acquaintances or random people while outwitting, outlasting and outmanoeuvring them.

Expression - Customization and decoration (Score: 4.2 out of 5)

These people express themselves through visual customization and decoration or characters, items or buildings and showing it to others.

Top Three Player Archetypes

King of the Hill (20%)

Kings of the Hill prefer games with a high degree of competition with other players. For this player type PvP-action is the best (and often the only) way to get the most satisfaction out of gaming. Kings of the Hill enjoy the sense of power resulting from competing against friends, acquaintances or random people and then outwitting, outmanoeuvring and outlasting them.

Thrill Seeker (19%)

Adrenaline rush, risk-taking and high-speed action are attributes Thrill Seekers associate with optimal gaming experience. They want to experience excitement and suspense rather than spending their time with slow-paced gameplay requiring lots of strategic planning and thinking.

Treasure Hunter (18%)

Treasure Hunters prefer games that continuously offer new areas and worlds to explore and have a wide range of items, characters or other things to find and collect. Treasure Hunters feel a high degree of satisfaction when they bump into new findings and get to grow their collection of valuables.

Top 3 motivations Roblox fulfils better than the genre average

Roblox far exceeds the genre average in some key motivations as you can see:

Social - Competing against others (75% higher than average)

These people like to experience a sense of power by competing against friends, acquaintances or random people while outwitting, outlasting and outmanoeuvring them.

Social - Working with others (56% higher than average )

These people like to experience a sense of togetherness through working together with friends, acquaintances or even random people while achieving goals and milestones as a team.

Expression - Customization and decoration (47% higher than average)

These people express themselves through visual customization and decoration or characters, items or buildings and showing it to others.

Some motivations Roblox fulfils less than the genre average

Exploration - Collecting treasure (25% less than average)

These people like to experience a sense of accomplishment by finding new items and characters and completing collections.

Management - resource optimization (43% less than average)

These people like to experience a sense of fulfilment by optimizing complex streams of production and getting most out of available resources.