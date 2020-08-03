Hot Five: Epic hands out MegaGrants, Konami partners with Shenqu on Castlevania, and how does Battle Legion monetise?

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Epic Games has given $42 million to 600 developers as part of its MegaGrants scheme

Fortnite maker Epic Games has handed out $42 million in funding to 600 developers as part of its Epic MegaGrants scheme.

The initiative was launched just over a year ago – first announced at GDC 2019 – with the intent of giving support to development teams and individuals that use the company's Unreal Engine.

2. How does Battle Legion monetise?

In each instalment of The In-App Purchase Inspector, we consider how well a developer has designed its in-app purchase retailing to work alongside the overall gameplay and metagame experience.

This time we investigated Traplight Games' free-to-play strategy title Battle Legion.

3. Electronic Arts hires Jeff Karp to head up its mobile division

US publisher EA has hired Jeff Karp to head up its mobile division, taking on the role of senior vice president and group general manager.

Prior to this, Karp was the president and managing director at Big Fish Games, a role he held for two years and oversaw games including Big Fish Casino and Fairway Solitaire.

4. Konami is teaming with Shengqu Games for a new Castlevania mobile title

Chinese developer Shengqu Games will collaborate with Konami on a new Castlevania mobile game titled Moonlight Rhapsody.

5. Huuuge Games acquires Finnish games studio Double Star

Mobile games developer and publisher Huuuge Games has acquired Finnish studio Double Star.

Currently, the studio has over 15 games in its library which have collectively accumulated more than 50 million downloads.