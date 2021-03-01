Hot Five: Miniclip invests in Green Horse Games, ironSource snaps up Luna Labs, and Rovio's Darkfire Heroes gets launch date

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest…

1. Rovio confirms April launch for upcoming fantasy RPG Darkfire Heroes

Angry Birds developer Rovio has confirmed a release period for its upcoming fantasy RTS title, Darkfire Heroes.

The title will release globally across Google Play and the App Store in April 2021, though a day has not been specified by the company yet.

2. Miniclip makes strategic investment in Green Horse Games

Mobile games specialist Miniclip has made a strategic investment in Green Horse Games. Through the investment, Miniclip has become the majority stakeholder of the Romanian studio.

Green Horse Games is known for its title Football Rivals and will provide Miniclip with a firm footing in the Romanian games market.

3. Join Clash 3D tops the download charts for January 2021

Supersonic Studios' Join Clash 3D was the most downloaded mobile game in January 2021, according to Sensor Tower.

The hypercasual title managed to pick up 27 million installs last month, a 3,300 per cent rise year-over-year. It proved to be most popular in India, where 38.3 per cent of its downloads were accumulated.

4. Coin Master is a winner with $2 billion in lifetime revenue

Moon Active's Coin Master has surpassed $2 billion in lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

Last year, the social casino console generated $1.2 billion in play spending, increasing 122.4 per cent year-on-year.

5. IronSource picks up creative management platform Luna Labs

IronSource has snapped up the creative management platform Luna Labs.

Luna Labs' technology enables developers to create, manage and optimise both playable and video ads.

Back in November, Luna Labs launched a starter and pro service for its playable and replay services, costing $500 and $2,000 a month, respectively.