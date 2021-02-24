Coin Master is a winner with $2 billion in lifetime revenue

Moon Active's Coin Master has surpassed $2 billion in lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower.
Last year, the social casino console generated $1.2 billion in play spending, increasing 122.4 per cent year-on-year.
Moreover, its most successful month was in December 2020 when Coin Master grossed $118 million, having grown 92.7 per cent year-on-year.
In 2020, Coin Master was one of five mobile games to hit $1 billion in revenue. The others being PUBG Mobile, Pokemon Go, Honor of Kings and Roblox.
Undoubtedly, the success of Moon active's title can be tied to the COVID-19 pandemic due to many people turning to mobile games whilst confined to their homes.
To date, Coin Master has grossed $1 billion in the US, making it the most lucrative market for the mobile title with 50 per cent of all earnings.
Germany and the UK sit in second third with $214 million and $160 million, which equates to 10.7 per cent and eight per cent of total revenue, respectively.
Casino growth
Coin Master has proven to be a key title in the growth of the casino genre.
In 2020, the category was the second fastest-growing in the US, with a revenue increase of 49 per cent year-over-year.
Overall, Moon Active's title was responsible for 13.9 per cent of all revenue generated by the top 100 casino games in the US last year, having generated $626.6 million.
Meanwhile, having grown 27.5 per cent year-on-year, casino took the top spot for downloads.
Moon Active's title has accumulated 194.8 million downloads to date, the majority of which – 39.5 million –were generated in the US. India and Brazil trail with 30.7 million and 20.2 million installs, respectively.
