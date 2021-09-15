Annual US mobile casino game spending reaches $4.8 billion

Consumer spending on mobile casino games in the US has grown 16 per cent year-on-year to $4.8 billion.

According to Sensor Tower, between September 1st, 2020 and August 31st, 2021, the game that generated the highest player spending was Coin Master from Moon Active, which generated $651 million.

The second highest-grossing game was Playtika’s bingo title, Bingo Blitz, followed by Playtika's slots title Slotomania.

Downloads for mobile casino titles suffered a decline over the period of 26 per cent, gathering 142 million installs.

Coin Master was the most downloaded casino game, accumulating 8.4 million downloads.

In second place for downloads was Aviagames’ Bingo Clash and in third place was Blackout Bingo from Big Run Studios.

Down to the wire

In terms of the most lucrative sub categories, the slots subgenre saw the highest revenue, generating $3.3 billion in player spending, an increase of 13 per cent year-on-year.

The bingo subgenre was the fastest-growing by revenue and saw an increase of 31 per cent year-on-year to $499 million.

The slots subgenre accumulated the highest amount of downloads at 64 million.

Bingo was the fastest-growing subgenre in terms of downloads seeing an increase of 36 per cent to 22 million.

Per download, slots games took the lead with an average of $51 generated per download, with social casino second and bingo third.

In terms of the macro view, casino was the second-highest revenue-generating genre in the US over the year on the App Store and Google Play, slightly behind puzzle which generated $4.9 billion.

However, the revenue for casino games was underpinned by four times fewer installs than puzzle games, producing a much higher revenue per download.