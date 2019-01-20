Speaker Spotlight: Trojan Chicken director Juan Pison to delve into the Latin American games market

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 will take place on January 21st to 22nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to Trojan Chicken director Juan Pison (Pex).

After running Trojan Chicken Game Studio in Uruguay for many years, Pex moved to Scotland to lead the team at Lisle Design, a boutique tech company based in St Andrews.

Trojan Chicken is one of the most successful studios of learning video games for kids in Latin America. It’s mostly famous for its games Cazaproblemas (Puzzlechasers), Letrapaluza (Word-a-palooza) and DED (Special Investigations Unit).

Alongside running the studio, he has been one of the main advocates for the strengthening of the video games industry in Uruguay.

He now plays the role of director at Trojan Chicken, collaborates with a number of younger studios as well as with the UK Games Fund, and leads a research group that is mapping the video games industry in Latin American and the Caribbean, funded by the Inter-American Development Bank.

He loves spending time playing tabletop RPGs and board games with his two kids and his wife.

At PGC London, he'll host a session entitled 'The Latin American Market Overview'.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Juan Pison: We're a small group of exceptionally talented people committed to creating artistically crafted video games for kids that learn.

What does your role entail?

Helping the managing director to achieve long-term goals.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I wanted to make children feel the same way that I did as a child while playing video games.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

To someone that is looking into starting their own studio, my advice is to first create a business plan. A very simple one will do. Something that reflects what the costs will be and where the revenue is going to come from to pay for those costs.

I've met too many indie devs that don't want to become entrepreneurs and avoid everything related to the business side of running a studio.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

I really enjoyed seeing fresh games like Fortnite or PUBG suddenly change the video games scene completely. An industry that shapeshifts creates more opportunities. For everyone.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

More quality games from small studios based in not-so-wealthy countries.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The industry changed me in many ways. I'd say I'm more pragmatic and long-term focused now.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Listening to other speakers and meeting new people.

