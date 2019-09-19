Interview

PGC Helsinki: Justyna Gil will be talking about ASO: compelling visual store assets

PGC Helsinki: Justyna Gil will be talking about ASO: compelling visual store assets
By

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

For more details on PGC Helsinki and to book a ticket, head to the website here.

In this speaker spotlight, we chatted with Justyna Gil. Gil has been in the mobile gaming industry for almost three years, working on titles such as Bladebound, Tales: Choose Your Own Story and the HOPA games published by Artifex Mundi.

Her main area of interest is concept art and illustration, though she finds it challenging and struggles with leading an art direction when being in a marketing team. Justyna holds an BA in Western Painting and Chinese Language and Literature from Dongguk University in Seoul. The experience of studying in South Korea for five years has made her try to raise awareness of the importance of properly localised store assets for mobile games.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 she'll be presenting a session entitled ASO – Creating Compelling Visual Store Assets While Being a Publisher.

Pocketgamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about your company?

Justyna Gil: Artifex Mundi is a Poland-based developer and publisher. It has gained worldwide popularity thanks to constant releases of HOPA (Hidden Object Puzzle Adventure).

What does your role involve?

Leading the art direction of a given game, as well as creating UI and marketing assets

Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to?

Interesting talks and socializing during short breaks - I always strive to get more knowledge, and learning from others' experiences is the best way to broaden your mindset.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

Interview Sep 18th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Matti Palosuo will be part of a panel discussing how to keep games alive

Interview Sep 17th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Chris Hong from Ubisoft Red Lynx will discuss the challenges of real-time multiplayer games for mobile

Interview Sep 16th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Pascal Luban will be part of a panel discussing game dev life lessons

Interview Sep 16th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Jussi Autio from Resistance Games will discuss whether the fashion for indie publishing has ended

Interview Sep 13th, 2019

PGC Helsinki: Max Sjöblom from Kast will be talking about future trends in videogame streaming

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies