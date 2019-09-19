PGC Helsinki: Justyna Gil will be talking about ASO: compelling visual store assets

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In this speaker spotlight, we chatted with Justyna Gil. Gil has been in the mobile gaming industry for almost three years, working on titles such as Bladebound, Tales: Choose Your Own Story and the HOPA games published by Artifex Mundi.

Her main area of interest is concept art and illustration, though she finds it challenging and struggles with leading an art direction when being in a marketing team. Justyna holds an BA in Western Painting and Chinese Language and Literature from Dongguk University in Seoul. The experience of studying in South Korea for five years has made her try to raise awareness of the importance of properly localised store assets for mobile games.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 she'll be presenting a session entitled ASO – Creating Compelling Visual Store Assets While Being a Publisher.

Pocketgamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about your company?

Justyna Gil: Artifex Mundi is a Poland-based developer and publisher. It has gained worldwide popularity thanks to constant releases of HOPA (Hidden Object Puzzle Adventure).

What does your role involve?

Leading the art direction of a given game, as well as creating UI and marketing assets

Which part of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki are you most looking forward to?

Interesting talks and socializing during short breaks - I always strive to get more knowledge, and learning from others' experiences is the best way to broaden your mindset.