Leverage CEO Christian Fonnesbech on how to make "games into global Brands and lasting IPs"

Christian Fonnesbech is the CEO of Leverage, and spends his time developing brands and IPs for games companies. Before co-founding Leverage, Christian was Head of IP Development at Nordisk Film Games, the game investment arm of Egmont. Christian is an experienced game entrepreneur, having produced and directed 35+ game projects for advertising, learning and entertainment. More than anything, he loves story and franchise development.

We caught up with Fonnesbech to talk about IP, global brands and building a solid business without losing the passion that created it in the first place.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about Leverage?

Christian Fonnesbech: Leverage works with developers and publishers to make games into global Brands and lasting IPs.

What does your role entail?

I drill into the core IP to find the elements that can last across multiple games and even travel to other media. Then I work with my colleagues to build a brand around that.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

It felt like home.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Make stuff. Go to events. Talk to people.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Indies are more and more looking to build stable businesses without losing the passions that got them into games in the first place. Thanks to the way the market has been changing, this is not just possible - it is necessary.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Even more competition demanding even more professionalisation - not just of the core game, but also the business, marketing and IP development around it.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

In every way.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Meeting old friends and new colleagues. It's great for that.

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, Fonnesbech will be giving a talk called 'Your IP & Brand are the core of your business, you just don’t know it yet'. Click here for more info and to book your ticket.