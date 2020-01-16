Rogue Games’ Bryan Buskas on the future of the games industry

Bryan Buskas has over 15 years of games publishing experience across console/PC (Activision), and mobile (AdColony, AppOnboard, Rogue Games) with a focus on performance (user acquisition) marketing.

He is currently VP of Marketing at Rogue Games, a games publisher with several award-winning titles including Glitch Dash, Chaos Battle League, Oz: Broken Kingdom and more.

We caught up with Buskas to discuss what the future will mean for the games industry as new platforms and services begin to emerge at a fast rate.

PocketGamer.biz: Can you tell us a bit about Rogue Games?

Bryan Buskas: Rogue games is a next-gen digital games publisher across mobile, PC and console. Our team brings 150+ years of games publishing experience from Kabam, Glu, Activision, Sony, Playdom, EA and more to help developers find global success.

What does your role entail?

I lead our global marketing efforts including paid user acquisition, product marketing, social media, PR, communications, and corporate branding.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Games is the most global entertainment product in the world reaching all demographics, regions, countries, and types of players. Games move extremely fast - always pushing innovation, connecting the world with play, and tapping into amazing sources of passion.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Let your passion for games and innovation show. Let me see how you are a forward thinker, a deep game player, and have a passion for innovation.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Games and play are going through a revolution uniting all screens, devices, and platforms. It's been talked about for decades, but it's finally happening. Expect to see new platforms, new services, and new ways to play games emerge faster than ever before.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

We'll see more connected play across devices, deeper engagement in core products, and even more passion and fans for top games than ever before.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

15 years ago, games were predominantly console-based and purchased at retail. Today, games are nearly 100% digital, available everywhere, and hardware fits in your pocket.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I love to catch up with my global colleagues, fellow gaming industry veterans, and meet new developers who are working on the next big games!

At Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, Bryan Buskas will be co-hosting a session: “Don’t let publishers off the hook”, which aims to help developers ask the aggressive questions before signing a contract with a potential publisher. For more information on the show, and to buy your tickets, click here.