Global Champions founder and CEO Gokhan Celiker on achieving a milestone four million downloads

Success in any industry is often defined by downloads and in the world of mobile games, downloads means revenue, and any game maker or title achieving significant success is worth a closer look.

Hit game Plane Evolution recently passed a milestone four million downloads so we took the opportunity to catch up with Gokhan Celiker, the founder and CEO of co-developer Global Champions, to find out the secrets of its success.

Please tell us about your history in the industry and your role at Global Champions.

Gokhan Celiker: My journey in the gaming industry began in 2016 when we built a game with internet-famous pets as playable characters. In 2020, I founded Global Champions game studio, following an exit from my previous startup in Silicon Valley. As the founder and CEO, I oversee the company's overall vision, strategy, operations, and lead the product team.

What do you attribute your milestone success of four million downloads to?

The success of reaching four million downloads is the result of the collaborative effort between our exceptional team and valuable partners. Our first step was to hire great people and foster an environment where they could thrive. Additionally, our partnership with Supersonic has proven to be instrumental in propelling us towards this remarkable milestone.

What makes Global Champions different from other developers?

We created a unique culture that prioritises helping your teammates over your individual goals. You are encouraged to help your teammates even though they’re not on the same project. This created a collaborative environment that people enjoyed working in. This aligns well with our mission to make the world a happier place.

What has your experience been working with Supersonic?

Working with Supersonic has been a game changer for us. From the initial idea phase to post-launch, we were able to collaborate with great people with vast experience in their field. Their input and feedback made Plane Evolution’s success possible.

To aspiring developers aiming for success, I recommend focusing on collaboration and never-ending ambition Gokhan Celiker Gokhan Celiker

What did you want to achieve with Plane Evolution, and how has it met your expectations?

With Plane Evolution, our initial goal was to reach at least one million downloads. We are delighted to see that the game has far exceeded our expectations, surpassing four million downloads.

Do you have any advice to share with any developers hoping to make it big?

To aspiring developers aiming for success, I recommend focusing on collaboration and never-ending ambition. Surround yourself with great individuals who share your vision and complement your skills. Collaborative efforts lead to extraordinary results. Moreover, never stop dreaming and pushing the boundaries of creativity in your games.

What can we expect next from Global Champions?

We are currently hard at work on an exciting top-secret casual puzzle game. While I can't disclose specific details at the moment, I’m looking forward to the day we celebrate a similar milestone together. Stay tuned for what's to come from Global Champions!