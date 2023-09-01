Speaker Spotlight: Uffe Flarup of Multiscription shares insight into the subscription field

Pocket Gamer Helsinki 2023 is almost up on us.

Set in the picturesque and thriving city of Helsinki, Finland - the spiritual home of mobile games - our conference is attracting an all-star cast of speakers, panelists and attendees, all set to learn what’s hot, discover the latest tech and techniques and engage in two days of networking opportunities all through September 12 and 13. Clear your calendars - that’s just two weeks away!

Network with top-notch industry experts and thought leaders, and gain valuable insights into the rapidly evolving gaming landscape. Pitch your game to our experts and meet the pros that can take your business to the next level. Immerse yourself in over 200 speaker sessions, engaging talks, panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. And stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends and connect with potential partners and investors in the games industry!

One such expert making an appearance at PGC Helsinki will be Multiscription’s Uffe Flarup. Multiscription is a cross product subscription service where Flarup works to ensure that adding subscription solutions to games is made easy for teams.

Pocketgamer.biz: Can you summarise what you are speaking about and why it’s important?

Uffe Flarup: I'll be sharing advice and insights from our work in the subscriptions field so you can get a head start when adding subscriptions to your games.

What is the most important key performance indicator for you and why?

Working in the subscription business, we care a lot about how many users convert into paying subscribers. It is important that the path for the user is as smooth as possible, but we are also passionate about the quality of the products we sell! Players need to feel they get value for their money every month in order to keep their subscriptions.

What developments do you think have been undervalued by the mobile games industry?

Augmented Reality based games, using your camera to scan the surroundings and set up a play area, is still a genre I would love to see succeed more. Game design in this space is different from regular mobile games and definitely requires clever ideas to get people to stand up and move around - making the game potential exciting!

What is your favourite ever mobile game?

Pokemon Go, which I still play together with my family. That game's physical and social aspect is unprecedented and still going strong. We also play the card game now, and as a former Magic the Gathering player, I also enjoy this a lot!

What is the most overhyped trend from the last 12 months, and why?

I'm very curious to see how AI-generated content plays out. On the one hand, it can generate a lot of good-looking content in a very short time, but on the other hand, it all starts to look bland and similar. A big concern is how do we ensure artists, writers and designers are protected. It is important that their hard work is not exploited without giving them proper credit and compensation.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

Easily the many brilliant people I have met in the games industry through the years! There are so many awesome, skilled and enthusiastic people, all working on great things in an industry that we love, so that's very much what keeps me in the games industry.

Can people get in touch with you at the event, and what kind of people are you looking to connect with?

Yes, I'll be at our booth with my colleague Alla Litsur during the conference. As a tech person by trade, I'm particularly interested in discussing technical advances in the games industry. Also, I'm teaching game development once a week, so if you're in the field of teaching/education also, then I'll be super happy to share experiences!

